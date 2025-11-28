Bucks Announce Surprise Injury Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo for Knicks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a surprise injury update on nine-time All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of their Emirates NBA Cup showdown against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Milwaukee has revealed via its official X account that Antetokounmpo will return to the hardwood after missing the last four games (during which the Bucks have gone 0-4) with a left groin strain. As Marc Stein of The Stein Line notes, Black Friday's festivities will be broadcast via Amazon Prime Video.

The Bucks say Giannis Antetokounmpo returns tonight at Madison Square Garden -- and on @NBAonPrime -- after missing four consecutive games with a left adductor strain. https://t.co/IlSiHwo5tZ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2025

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. CT, but there will be a 4 p.m. pregame show.

Devout hoop heads may want to tune in to that pregame show. Former Grantland/ESPN analyst Zach Lowe, now with The Ringer's podcast network, returns to NBA studio broadcasting on Monday.

He'll be in attendance both ahead of the Bucks-Knicks clash and then in an encore appearance following the Los Angeles Lakers' latest showdown against their beloved recent trade partners, the Dallas Mavericks.

I'm joining the @PrimeVideo crew for pre-game ahead of Knicks-Bucks -- and again for the late-night crew after Mavs-Lakers. Dirk is already making fun of my shirt. Tune in! — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 28, 2025

This story will be updated...