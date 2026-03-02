Giannis' status revealed ahead of Bucks-Celtics: Final Injury Update
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is expected to be available to play in Monday night's game against the Boston Celtics.
The 2021 Finals MVP previously missed the Bucks' last 15 games with a right calf strain.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
BUCKS
Giannis Antetokounmpo: [Expected to be] Available - Calf
Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Available - Illness
Taurean Prince: Out - Neck
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown: Out - Illness
Neemias Queta: Out - Rest
Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles
Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 2, 6:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, NBC Sports Boston
Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)
VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (26-33) and Boston Celtics (40-20) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Milwaukee recorded a, 116-101, win on December 11, but lost, 107-79, on February 1st.
The Bucks are 113-122 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 74-44 in home games and 39-78 in road games. The Celtics won the season series, 3-0, in the 2024-2025 regular season while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
BUCKS
G Ryan Rollins
G Kevin Porter Jr.
C Myles Turner
F AJ Green
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
CELTICS
G Payton Pritchard
G Derrick White
C Nikola Vucevic
F Baylor Scheierman
F Sam Hauser
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Bucks +2.5 (-115), Celtics -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Bucks +114, Celtics -135
Total points scored: 215.5 (over -115, under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after loss to Chicago Bulls: "The good looks came after crappy basketball for the first 11 minutes of this third quarter. The second group, they got us the 15 point lead. First group came in before halftime, lost it and then regained it, and then lost it again. They lost two 15-point leads."
"The second group, there was a stretch in the second quarter where it couldn't have been more beautiful in the way the game was played. No dribbles, into the paint, they did everything you're supposed to do as a team and then the first group did the exact opposite."
"I don't know if there's a such thing as the 'Basketball Gods' but if there is, he was alive tonight."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
