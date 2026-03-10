Giannis In, Surprise return, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks come off a lopsided loss to the Orlando Magic, but do get Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the mix after he sat the second of a back-to-back.

The big news for the home team is the potential return of veteran forward Taurean Prince, who has been out since November after undergoing surgery to repair an herniated disk in his neck. He played eight games before being injured, averaging 6.1 points, so seeing him upgraded to questionable is a blessing since it means his return is imminent.

The Bucks also list sixth man Bobby Portis and center Jericho Sims as questionable, so they could be shorthanded up front or have additional minutes available for Prince’s return depending on how warmups go.

Kevin Porter Jr., who has been sidelined by knee swelling, will miss his third consecutive game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a minutes restriction that Doc Rivers has pledged to adhere to, so don’t expect him to play his usual workload. Antetokounmpo missed 16 contests following his latest calf strain and returned in a loss to the Boston Celtics last week. The Bucks are 1-2 since his return and the “Greek Freak” has averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 26.3 minutes.

Phoenix remains two games behind the L.A. Lakers in the Pacific Division and ranks seventh in the West. The Suns are hoping to avoid the play-in, but enter Tuesday’s action 1.5 games behind the sixth-place Denver Nuggets. Teams No. 4-7 in the Western Conference are separated by three games. The Suns are 2-1 this month but just 4-4 since the All-Star break.

Milwaukee is 15-17 at home this season and 8-12 vs. the West. Phoenix is 15-14 on the road and 12-9 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Suns

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, March 10, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), Arizona’s Family Sports Network (Suns)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Suns)

Bucks hope to avoid disastrous 1-4 homestand

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-36) host the Phoenix Suns (34-28) in the first of two matchups over the next 12 days between these teams. This also marks the return of former Marquette big man Oso Ighodaro to Fiserv Forum for the second time as a key member of the Suns frontcourt and ex-Bucks guard Grayson Allen also coming back to his old stomping grounds. Allen is listed as questionable.

These teams have split their matchups in each of the past two seasons, but that’s because the Bucks have been unable to win in Phoenix. The Deer have won the last four matchups at Fiserv Forum including a 133-123 result secured the last time these teams square off on April 1. Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and dished out 11 assists to help overcome a 39-point, 11-assist game from Devin Booker.

The Bucks have won five of the last seven against Phoenix to take a 78-76 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1968. Milwaukee won 13 of the last 15 matchups.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Suns -1.5 (-11205), Bucks +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Suns -218, Bucks +180

Total: 216.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

SUNS

F/G Jalen Green

F Royce O’Neale

C Oso Ighodaro

G Collin Gillespie

G Devin Booker

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

SUNS

Grayson Allen: Questionable - Right Knee Injury Management

Jordan Goodwin: Questionable - Left Calf Strain

Mark Williams: Out - Left Foot Third Metatarsal Stress Reaction

Dillon Brooks: Out - Left Hand Fracture

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out - Right Knee Swelling

Bobby Portis: Questionable - Back Thoracic Spine Contusion

Jericho Sims: Questionable - Right Patella Tendonitis

Taurean Prince: Questionable - Neck Surgery Recovery

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Doc Rivers on finding a way to improve on defense: “Defensively, we just haven’t been where I obviously thought that we would be. A lot of that is Giannis has been out of the lineup, but the defensive numbers don’t change when Giannis is in or out. We don’t force turnovers, we give up a ton of 3s and we give up 3s when the ball doesn’t get into the paint. That’s a concern, and that should never happen.”