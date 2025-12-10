Bucks could get sharpshooter back vs. Boston

No Giannis anytime soon, but the Milwaukee Bucks may get another offensive cog back this week.

A.J. Green, who has been the NBA's most efficient three-point shooter this season, did not practice Tuesday, but he has a good shot to return Thursday against the Boston Celtics -- one of the league's hottest teams.

Green suffered a shoulder injury over the weekend against the Philadelphia 76ers, and left the game early after missing his four long-range attempts.

Following today's practice, Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokounmpo and AJ Green did not participate in today's practice.



Rivers said there is a chance that AJ Green could play on Thursday vs. Boston.

Green has been tremendous from long range all season. He's at 48.5 percent on high volume, and he's had several games with four or more makes from deep, and a league-best 18 games with at least three. He signed a four-year, $45 milion extension in the offseason, and it's looking like good money. This season, Green makes just $2.3 million.

Best 3PT% In The 2025-26 NBA Regular Season (Min. 100 Total 3PA):



1. AJ Green — 48.5%

2. Max Christie — 46.6%

3. Cam Spencer — 46.5%

4. Vit Krejci — 45.8%

5. Kyshawn George — 45.0%

6. Jamal Murray — 44.7%

7. Reed Sheppard…

Green, along with Ryan Rollins, has been one of the brightest spots for the Bucks in a season marked by injuries and turmoil. Prior to the game against the 76ers, Green had made 25-of-43 three-pointers in his past five games. He played 40 minutes in the surprising win against East-best Detroit. He's also contributed five assists in two recent games, taking advantage of teams' increased attention on him.

Of course, the Bucks' fortunes still depend more on the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and that does not appear imminent. Milwaukee is on the back end of the Play-In standings now, holding onto 10th place just ahead of fading Chicago. And trade rumors continue to swirl, as Giannis's situation has become the top talking point of all NBA coverae.

The Bucks won't have an easy task Thursday. Boston has caught fire behind Jaylen Brown and Derrick White of late, and is one of the league's surprises, in the absence of Jayson Tatum.