Bucks' Doc Rivers Provides Health Updates on 2 Key Guards vs Knicks
Ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' tilt against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, head coach Doc Rivers has informed reporters — including The Athletic beat reporter Eric Nehm — that guards Cole Anthony and Gary Trent Jr. and slated to suit up, while both dealing with non-COVID-19 illnesses.
While not actually injuries, these are the kinds of absences that are also listed on any team's injury report.
Earlier Tuesday, it had already been reported that backup power forward Kyle Kuzma has been upgraded and will make his return to the hardwood. Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. remains on the shelf with a left ankle sprain.
On the New York side of the bracket, five-time All-Star New York center/power forward Karl-Anthony Towns (right quadriceps strain) is probable to play, while power forward Guerschon Yabusele (left knee strain) is considered merely questionable to suit up.
Rim-running center Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury) and backup guard Miles McBride (personal reasons) are both unavailable for the Knicks.
