Bucks May Face Knicks Without New York All-Star
The Milwaukee Bucks may get some injury luck against the mighty New York Knicks.
Although, more than likely, the Bucks will be facing a Knicks squad with both of its best players.
Per The New York Post's Stefan Bondy, five-time All-Star New York center/power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who's been dealing with a right quadriceps strain, is considered probable to suit up. The Knicks' top player, two-time All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, is not on the league's latest injury report at all.
Center Mitchell Robinson is out managing his left ankle injury, while reserve guard Miles McBride is on the shelf due to undisclosed personal reasons. Reserve power forward Guerschon Yabusele, the Knicks' prized free agent acquisition, is questionable to play through a left knee strain.
This story will be updated...