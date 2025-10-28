Bucks Zone

Bucks May Face Knicks Without New York All-Star

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Josh Hart (3) react in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks may get some injury luck against the mighty New York Knicks.

Although, more than likely, the Bucks will be facing a Knicks squad with both of its best players.

Per The New York Post's Stefan Bondy, five-time All-Star New York center/power forward Karl-Anthony Towns, who's been dealing with a right quadriceps strain, is considered probable to suit up. The Knicks' top player, two-time All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, is not on the league's latest injury report at all.

Center Mitchell Robinson is out managing his left ankle injury, while reserve guard Miles McBride is on the shelf due to undisclosed personal reasons. Reserve power forward Guerschon Yabusele, the Knicks' prized free agent acquisition, is questionable to play through a left knee strain.

This story will be updated...

