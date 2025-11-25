NBA Insider Outlines Bucks Trade Strategy After Internal Roster Concerns

To say that the lack of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been felt by the Milwaukee Bucks would be a massive understatement.

Since the MVP candidate exited with a low-grade left adductor strain on Nov. 17 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bucks had gone 0-3 heading into the team's Monday matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers and have lacked the offensive explosiveness that only Antetokounmpo can bring.

More news: Bucks' Doc Rivers Opens Up on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Groin Injury Challenges

Antetokounmpo's (and point guard Kevin Porter's) absence highlights a dire need for another playmaker to step up on the Bucks' roster.

While fourth-year guard Ryan Rollins has enjoyed by far his best season as a pro, he has been unable to salvage the Bucks' offense without Antetokounmpo.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Bucks sported a 125.2 offensive rating prior to Monday's clash against Portland — which ranks in the 95th percentile of all NBA lineups — when Antetokounmpo is on the floor versus a 104.2 rating — which falls to the 4th percentile — without him.

More news: Doc Rivers Credits NBA All-Star-Turned-Bucks Assistant with Big Impact

Given their offensive woes — and the offseason concerns regarding Antetokounmpo's long term future with the team — the Bucks are faced with a tough decision regarding their trade deadline philosophy for this season.

Antetokounmpo has made it clear that he wants to spend the prime years of his career on a contending team, and this iteration of the Bucks could be one dynamic playmaker away from being just that.

That playmaker could come in the form of a returning Porter, who was named the Bucks' starting point guard ahead of the season before suffering a right knee injury just nine minutes into the Bucks' opening game.

Porter's Return Timeline

Porter is expected to be back on the court in early December and could provide an offensive boost. Rollins has made a serious case to remain the team's starting point guard, but Porter could keep the Bucks' offense afloat when Antetokounmpo is off the court.

However, if the Bucks do decide to hit the trade market, their options could be limited. ESPN reporter Bobby Marks broke down how the Bucks' financial situation could influence their ability to acquire any big names via trade.

"The Bucks have only one first-rounder to trade (either in 2031 or 2032), no seconds and would be challenged to cobble together enough salary to send out," Marks wrote for ESPN. "Though the Bucks have three players (Turner, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis) earning a combined $61 million, they also have nine with salaries between $2.2 to $5.1 million. Because of their high roster turnover this summer, nine players are not eligible to be traded until Dec. 15."

The Bucks will likely wait and see how Porter reintegrates into the lineup in December before making any deals. With limited assets to package together, Porter's emergence as a viable scoring option could help save the Bucks' season without jeopardizing their future.

Latest Bucks News

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.