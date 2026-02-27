Giannis closing in on return, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

It would have been ironic if Giannis Antetokounmpo had been able to return to the Milwaukee Bucks lineup against a New York Knicks team that many expected he’d be on right now as rumors of a trade demand that never officially saw the light of day made the rounds over the past few months.

Antetokounmpo obviously wasn’t moved at the trade deadline, but hasn’t played since exiting in the final minute of a 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 23. His absence will continue into March since he continues to be listed as ‘out’ for Friday’s game on the official NBA injury report.

The Bucks have stunningly done fine without Antetokounmpo, winning eight of 10. Milwaukee took full advantage of the Cleveland Cavaliers resting guards Donovan Mitchell and James Harden in addition to standout big man Evan Mobley on Wednesday, making big plays down the stretch to pull off another upset.

Antetokounmpo is expected to return when cleared and has made it a goal to participate in the postseason, so Milwaukee’s decision not to trade him at the trade deadline means they’re a threat following this unexpected surge.

Antetokounmpo will miss his 15th straight contest following his latest calf strain, but his original timetable for returning from this latest injury makes an imminent return possible. He told reporters he was feeling great in L.A. during All-Star media availability, has been working in drills and playing 4-on-4 with the team this week, and according to head coach Doc Rivers, has “looked great.”

The Bucks will visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and host the Boston Celtics the following night, so he might be in the lineup for one of those contests.

New York comes off a lopsided 109-94 road loss in Cleveland the night prior to Milwaukee’s win over the Cavs. The Knicks haven’t dropped consecutive games since Jan. 17-19, having won 12 of their last 16. They’re just after the All-Star break but are 7-4 in February, entering Friday’s action third in the Eastern Conference, 1.5 games behind the Celtics in the Atlantic Division.

Milwaukee elevated its home mark to 14-13 by taking down the Cavs and Heat, climbing above .500 at Fiserv Forum for the first time in 2026. The Bucks are 19-19 vs. the East. The Knicks are an 15-14 on the road and 25-15 against Eastern Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game date, time and location: Friday, Feb. 27, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), MSG Network (Knicks)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WEPN-FM (Knicks)

Bucks seek another upset to finish 9-3 in February

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-31) host the New York Knicks (37-22) in the final game of the month for both teams. It’s the final game of a three-game midwest road swing for NYK and wraps up a four-game homestand for the Deer, who will play a single game at the United Center on Sunday before returning for five more home dates through March 10.

The teams have split their meetings this season, but haven’t played since Nov. 28, a 118-109 Knicks’ win at Madison Square Garden. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 15 boards and eight assists, but that big night couldn’t overcome Jalen Brundson’s 37 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bucks won 121-111 at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 28 behind Antetokounmpo’s 37 points. Brunson scored 36. New York had won in its previous two visits in Milwaukee, part of a 6-1 run in the series. Milwaukee had won nine straight from Nov. 10, 2021-Dec. 23, 2023.

Milwaukee owns a 126-111 lead in the all-time series against the Knicks dating back to 1968-69 despite dropping the first 10 matchups.

PROJECTED STARTERS

KNICKS

F OG Anunoby

F Josh Hart

C Karl-Anthony Towns

G Jalen Brunson

G Mikal Bridges

BUCKS

G/F Kevin Porter Jr.

F Kyle Kuzma

C Myles Turner

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

INJURY REPORT

KNICKS

Miles McBride: Out - Pelvic Core Muscle Surgery

Pacome Dadiet: Out - G League (Two-way)

Dillon Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out - G League (Two-way)

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Right Calf Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Cormac Ryan: Out - G League (Two-way)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks coach Doc Rivers on team’s impressive run: “When you’ve lost a bunch of games in a row and the game gets tight, you start thinking about losing. It’s human nature. We felt like we were going to win this (Cavs) game somehow, like you can feel that. Eight out of 10 is phenomenal with this group. With no Giannis, you take that all day.”