Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Shuts Up Pacers Fans with Walk-Off Game Winner

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Another day, another data point in nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's campaign for a third MVP award this year.

The Indiana Pacers managed to claw their way back into a hotly contested revenge game against the Bucks, who had stolen 10-year center Myles Turner in free agency this summer, on Monday. The Pacers tied up the game, 115-115, at (fittingly enough) the 15-second mark in regulation, thanks to an Aaron Nesmith finger roll layup take.

But Antetokounmpo was not to be denied. The 6-foot-11 big man shimmied his way to an epic 16-foot turnaround elbow jumper to beat the buzzer and win the game for Milwaukee, 117-115. For good measure, he shushed the crowd as he headed for the locker room while being swarmed by grateful Bucks colleagues.

Those last two points represented the finishing touches on a 33-point, 13-rebound, five-assist, two-steal masterpiece.

In his first five games of the early season, Antetokounmpo had been averaging 34.2 points on .684/.625/.643 shooting splits, 13.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.

MVP Buzz Building for Antetokounmpo This Year

His performance during his sixth contest of the season, a win that propelled the Bucks to their a sparkling 5-2 record on the early season, is right in line with those numbers.

Without a second star-level creator and playmaker, the Bucks as currently comprised might be hard-pressed to survive deep into the playoffs.

But provided Antetokounmpo is healthy for at least 70 games in 2025-26, this revamped and revitalized Milwaukee squad could rack up a lot more regular season wins than they achieved last season.

