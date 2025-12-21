One player might be why Milwaukee Bucks keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the subject of trade rumors from the team as they have fallen out of the contender window in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks' poor play has parlayed into his recent calf strain, which was compounded by a report that stated he and his agent would discuss his future in the coming weeks leading up to the Feb. 5 trade deadline. However, Bucks point guard Ryan Rollins' growth could be the reason Antetokounmpo feels he can stay in Milwaukee for the long haul.

“I’ve been in the NBA 13 years,” Antetokounmpo said late last month. “I’ve had 200-300 teammates. A jump for a guy that came two years ago to a two-way contract, non-guaranteed, a guaranteed deal, to the player he is today. I don’t think I’ve seen a jump like that in my career.”

Rollins could be point guard Antetokounmpo needs

Rollins learned a lot last season with Damian Lillard on the roster, and that has helped grow his game.

"The little things like his routine and how he was effective in his spots and getting to them. How he reads the game and goes about the game on and off the court. I absorbed things like a sponge and was around him a lot," Rollins said via HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

Rollins has been able to build some chemistry with Antetokounmpo and the point guard admitted life was easier on the court with the Greek Freak.

"When he’s off the court, everyone has to be a little bit more aggressive because when he’s on the court, everything for the most part flows through him. It’s about finding a balance between running the team and getting shots while being aggressive. It’s a long season, so we’re going to keep getting better," Rollins said of Antetokounmpo.

"When I run a play with Giannis, it’s incredible because I’m going to have a layup most of the time, he’s getting an alley-oop to the rim, or he gets the ball and dunks it. It’s a blessing to be able to play with him for sure."

Unfortunately for Rollins, he and the Bucks will have to weather this storm for a little while longer while Antetokounmpo heals from his calf strain. Their next game comes against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. CT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

