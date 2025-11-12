Bucks, Hornets Finalize Decisions on Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball for Wednesday Game
The Milwaukee Bucks have made a final decision on the health of nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of a tilt Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
Per Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of the contest. Charlotte pulled LaMelo Ball yesterday.
This story will be updated...
