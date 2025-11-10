Bucks Zone

Critical Bucks Forward To Miss 'Significant Amount of Time' with New Injury: Report

Alex Kirschenbaum

Nov 7, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Taurean Prince (12) reach for a rebound against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without a critical rotation forward for what is said to be a "significant amount of time" as he grapples with a new injury.

Per Shams Charania of ESPN, 3-and-D reserve Milwaukee swingman Taurean Prince has been diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck. The Bucks anticipated that the 6-foot-6 Baylor product will be out for a good long while.

Alex Kirschenbaum
Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

