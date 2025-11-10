Critical Bucks Forward To Miss 'Significant Amount of Time' with New Injury: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without a critical rotation forward for what is said to be a "significant amount of time" as he grapples with a new injury.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, 3-and-D reserve Milwaukee swingman Taurean Prince has been diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck. The Bucks anticipated that the 6-foot-6 Baylor product will be out for a good long while.
This story will be updated...
