Bucks' Low-Key Addition Looks Like a Steal as He Stuns Old Team

These days, the Oklahoma City Thunder are like an elite college basketball program.

The Thunder have layers and layers of talent, due to all of their high draft choices, and only so many spots available in their rotation. And their front-line stars are so young that many will be waiting a long, long time for a real opportunity to showcase their ability. So for some, a change of scenery can fast track their development.

That seems to be the case for Ousmane Dieng.

Drafted 11th overall in 2022 due to his unique skill set -- a 6-foot-9 forward who can play-make like a guard -- Dieng floundered as other Thunder selections passed him. He played just 136 games for the Thunder, starting just two. But just prior to the trade deadline, the Thunder sent him to the Hornets to the Mason Plumlee; the Hornets sent him to the Bulls; the Bulls immediately sent him to the Bucks along with wing Nigel Hayes-Davis, the Bulls acquired center Nick Richards and the Suns got guards Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey from Milwaukee.

Four teams in one day!

It seemed a minor deal at the time for the Bucks, nothing compared to all the talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ended up staying put. Now Giannis might have another talented guy at his disposal when he returns.

Not, however, after Dieng had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a stunning 17-point win against his first NBA team -- the defending champion Thunder -- on Thursday to lead into the All-Star break. It was Dieng's second straight strong game.

Ousmane Dieng has always been brimming with talent



But it was hard for that talent to surface on a very, very deep OKC team



Now that he's been traded, he's benefiting from being on a team where his skillset as a jumbo-sized playmaker has been needed



Now Ous is on the Loose 👀 pic.twitter.com/5M70keBhkZ — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) February 13, 2026

Dieng, still just 22, loves to push pace, and Giannis should benefit from that if the two get to play together. He showed some defensive instincts against the Thunder also.

Ousmane Dieng makes his return to Oklahoma City count with 19 points (7/12 FG, 3/6 3PT), 11 boards, 6 dimes (0 turnovers), and 5 stocks.



Great instincts as the weak-side defender on this play.

The Thunder, while certainly not thrilled to go into the break on a down note, did appear genuinely happy for their former player.

"We want guys to leave here and do well," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "We don't want to be a program that has a reputation of leaving here and not doing well."

Mark Daigneault on Ousmane Dieng: “We want guys to leave here and do well. We don't want to be a program that has a reputation of leaving here and not doing well. If guys leave here and do well, that's good for us in a lot of different ways.” pic.twitter.com/HCzv2EpXCZ — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 13, 2026

While Dieng always would have been behind Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams and others in the Thunder pecking order, there doesn't seem to be much in his way in Milwaukee. Yes, Myles Turner is highly-paid and Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis have provided offensive production, but the Bucks have still seemed stagnant at times this season. Pete Nance has done well in his expanded role, but Dieng is the jolt no one saw coming.

He might make their closing stretch worth watching.