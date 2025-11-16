Bucks Re-Signing Former Top Draft Pick to G League Team

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back a former top draft pick as part of their developmental system.

Per longtime NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Bucks' G League squad, the Wisconsin Herd, will re-sign journeyman point guard Dennis Smith Jr., the former No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The 27-year-old first joined the Herd in December 2024, but a month later — having never appeared in a game with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate — he latched on with EuroLeague mainstay Real Madrid in January, 2025.

Smith played sparingly for Real Madrid during his one-month tenure with the club, appearing in two Spanish Liga ACB bouts and two EuroLeague contests. He rejoined the Dallas Mavericks — his first NBA team — just ahead of the official start of the 2025-26 preseason. Dallas cut him on Oct. 17.

Robinson's sources inform him that Smith will link up with Wisconsin, who possess his G League rights, next week as he pushes for an NBA comeback. The Mavericks' own NBAGL affiliate, the Texas Legends, had been angling to trade for his G League rights, per Robinson.

Across a seven-year NBA career, the well-traveled Smith has suited up for the Mavericks, the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons, the Portland Trail Blazers, the Charlotte Hornets and most recently the Brooklyn Nets. Smith has been out of the NBA since his 2023-24 season with Brooklyn. Throughout his NBA tenure, Smith boasts averages of 9.7 points on .407/.298/.674 shooting splits, 4.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per.

Plenty of NBA Talent with the Herd

The 6-foot-2 North Carolina State product finds himself in good company on the Herd this year. Former two-time All-Star combo guard Victor Oladipo, who hasn't played in the league since 2022-23, is working on his own NBA return with the Herd.

Through his first two bouts with Wisconsin, Oladipo has been averaging 13.0 points on .367/.182/1.000 shooting splits, 3.0 boards, 3.0 swipes, 2.5 dimes, and 0.5 rejections in 25.5 minutes per.

All three of the Bucks' available two-way slots are currently occupied. Guard Mark Sears, power forward Pete Nance, and small forward Alex Antetokounmpo (little brother to nine-time All-NBA Bucks superstar power forward Giannis) are being toggled between Milwaukee proper and the Herd all year.

