Ja Morant to Milwaukee makes sense unless this one player is included

Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a dream duo, and one that is potentially a reality as it has been reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in the All-Star gaurd.

But Ja is amidst his worst career season, a season where his efficiency is amongst league lows, injury concerns are adamant, and his value is the lowest it has ever been.

Which for the Milwaukee Bucks is good, and it should make a trade easier, but that said, Memphis knows what Morant is capable of and what part with him for nothing.

The Milwaukee Bucks are showing interest in Ja Morant and Zach LaVine, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

So while Morant is seen as low risk high reward, Milwaukee would have to keep it at that in any potential trade, low risk.

Ryan Rollins is a Building Block

Ryan Rollins has had an incredible turnaround and is in route to the most improved player. Rollins has jumped 11 points, 3 assists, and 2 boards per game from last season, has been an elite two way force, and has formed a great connection with Giannis.

One of the most underrated players in the NBA this season: Ryan Rollins



17.0 PPG

4.4 RPG

5.6 APG

1.5 SPG

47.4 FG%

41.2 3FG%



Just 23 years old 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HMvJ35Ypwi — Unfazed Sports (@UnfazedSports) January 10, 2026

Rollins leads the NBA in deflections, is shooting above 40% from three (21% higher than Morant), and is looking like a piece to Milwaukee's future. Rollins is a part of all of Milwaukee's best performing lineups, and looks like a star.

Yes, It's Ja Morant, but hold your price

The Bucks have one of the best packages for Ja Morant as Ryan Rollins is the perfect fit for a team looking to its future. Milwaukee won't --and shouldn't-- move on from Rollins, Myles Turner, Giannis (obviously), and a future first.

Morant's value should be viewed similarly as that of Trae Young's, and if you can't get Morant for that don't. Any way you can get Morant without moving the names above, you take the chance.

While the Bucks navigate their way back up the Eastern conference, they need more star power, and but they need to do so while keeping their future in tact.

Ryan Rollins should be the NBA's Most Improved Player.



29 PTS | 8 AST | 3 STL | 6 3PM | 85% FG pic.twitter.com/tAGFUcblgP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 3, 2026

While Morant was once that guy in the league, trading for him would be a gamble, and one that you can't make if your depart with too much of the future.

Availability concerns, efficiency concerns, and constant off the floor issues make it a risk that should lower his value in Milwaukee's favor and if it does, take the chance as the Bucks future fate lies in making Giannis happy.

But even with that.

Milwaukee cannot trade Ryan Rollins.

