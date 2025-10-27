Bucks Reveal Kyle Kuzma Injury Update, Timeline to Return
The Milwaukee Bucks have provided an update on reserve power forward Kyle Kuzma's latest injury.
According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Doc Rivers suggested that Kuzma's left ankle spain — suffered in the final frame of Milwaukee's 122-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday — isn't particularly severe.
"A sprain, not a bad one," Rivers said postgame Friday. "Actually tried to do some running and then they [the Bucks' medical staff] just pulled him out. Probably day-to-day."
Kuzma did sit out the Bucks' next bout, a competitive clash Sunday against the mighty Cleveland Cavaliers. Milwaukee was handed its first loss of the season, a 118-113 defeat.
Milwaukee was also missing point guards Kevin Porter Jr. (with a left ankle sprain) and Cole Anthony (non-COVID-19 illness) against Cleveland.
Kuzma's fellow backup forward Taurean Prince enjoyed a bigger role for the Bucks against Cleveland with Kuzma sidelined, logging 31:13 of action.
Nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo submitted another terrific performance, scoring 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting from the floor and 11-of-16 shooting from the foul line, while also grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out nine dimes.
In 17:45 healthy minutes against Toronto, the 6-foot-8 Utah product scored eight points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, pulled down three rebounds, and notched a steal and a block.
On the year, the 30-year-old has been averaging 10.0 points on .600/.000/1.000 shooting splits (that 0 percent 3-point rate is not a typo), 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 dimes, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks a night.
Next Up for Milwaukee
The Bucks have a mixed bag of game scheduled across the next week or so, when it comes to competitiveness. They'll be playing another of the East's elite, the New York Knicks, on Tuesday, and the revamped Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
But things let up a bit after that, with tilts against the deeply unthreatening Sacramento Kings (on Saturday) and the 0-3 Indiana Pacers (Monday) next up. So really, Milwaukee can afford to let Kuzma rest up more over the course of these final two games than it can against New York or Golden State.
The Warriors are fairly small undersized, so the Knicks really represent the biggest threat for the Bucks without Kuzma, from a frontcourt depth perspective.
