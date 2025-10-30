Bucks Shockingly Rule Out Giannis Antetokounmpo for Warriors Game
The Milwaukee Bucks officially ruled out superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ahead of their game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The Bucks originally listed Antetokounmpo as probable with left knee soreness in their injury report on Wednesday; however, they downgraded him an hour prior to tip-off. Kevin Porter Jr. will also miss the matchup, as he has been nursing a left ankle sprain he suffered in the Bucks' season opener against the Washington Wizards.
More news: NBA Announces Major Giannis Antetokounmpo News After First Week of Bucks Season
Antetokounmpo is a huge miss for the Bucks, as he has looked fantastic through the Bucks' first four games of the season. He is averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting nearly 70 percent from the field, all of which are well above his career averages.
His efforts through the first week of the 2025-26 season earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week after their first three games.
With Antetokounmpo out, Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis Jr. will likely see more game time for the Bucks. The Bucks will also likely look towards newly-acquired center Myles Turner to take a step up, as he is averaging just 8.3 points per game this season.
More news: Bucks Reveal Kyle Kuzma Injury Update, Timeline to Return
The Bucks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference, and are looking to continue their hot start to the season, even without their best player.
The Bucks dropped both of their games against the Warriors in the 2024-25 season, and will look to change their luck against Golden State with a win this year. The Bucks' fifth game of the 2025-26 season begins at 7:00 p.m. CDT.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.