NBA Announces Major Giannis Antetokounmpo News After First Week of Bucks Season

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The league has provided a massive update on nine-time All-NBA superstar Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to the NBA public relations team's official X account, Antetokounmpo and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama have been named the Eastern and Western Conference Players for the opening week of the 2025-26 season.

Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that this represents Antetokounmpo's 28th such honor in his 13-year career.

Across the aforementioned week, Antetokounmpo averaged an unreal 36.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while pushing the Bucks to a 2-1 season start.

Published
