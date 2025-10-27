NBA Announces Major Giannis Antetokounmpo News After First Week of Bucks Season
The league has provided a massive update on nine-time All-NBA superstar Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
According to the NBA public relations team's official X account, Antetokounmpo and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama have been named the Eastern and Western Conference Players for the opening week of the 2025-26 season.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that this represents Antetokounmpo's 28th such honor in his 13-year career.
Across the aforementioned week, Antetokounmpo averaged an unreal 36.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while pushing the Bucks to a 2-1 season start.
