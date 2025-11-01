Bucks vs Kings Game Will Miss 3 Sacramento Players
The Milwaukee Bucks will face a shorthanded Sacramento Kings squad on Saturday.
A new NBA injury report reveals that the Kings will be missing a trio of contributors.
Frequent Sixth Man of the Year contender combo guard Malik Monk is away from the team due to undefined personal reasons. Given the sorry state of the Kings this season, Monk could be hard-pressed to drum up much acclaim for another Sixth Man of the Year honor.
Power forward Keegan Murray recently underwent a procedure to address a left thumb UCL tear. Two-way player Isaiah Stevens, meanwhile, is with Sacramento's G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.
Although Kings shooting guard Nique Clifford had been listed as questionable to play through a strained right hamstring earlier this morning, a source informs Jake Gordon of CBS Sacramento that he will indeed suit up.
On the Bucks side, the injury report hasn't changed much since its Friday status.
Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered an unfortunate setback during a ramp-up from another injury, tearing his meniscus in his right knee during a workout. He went under the needle, and will miss at least another month.
Nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out the Bucks' surprise win against a largely healthy (albeit old and exhausted) Golden State Warriors squad on Thursday, remains questionable to return Saturday. The two-time league MVP has been saddled with a left knee patellar tendinopathy.
This story will be updated...