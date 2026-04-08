Cade set to make return, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game 80 at first-place Detroit won’t feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is the main story for the Bucks since they’ve been solely playing out the string for about a month now.

Head coach Doc Rivers hinted that his future may no longer involve whatever transpires this summer regarding the “Greek Freak,” and last night’s ugly loss in Brooklyn suggests the first 50-loss season since finishing 15-67 in 2013-14 looks inevitable.

The Bucks are headed for their worst season since finishing with a 33-49 mark in Antetokounmpo’s rookie season prior to his emergence. Since that run in 2015-16, Milwaukee has been in the postseason every year, so this group has some new offseason experiences head their way.

The Pistons are excited about welcoming back Cade Cunningham from a collapsed lung and will also have Isaiah Stewart back from a calf strain, so they're gearing up for the playoffs.

Detroit rested a number of regulars vs. Orlando in a 123-107 loss but has already sewn up homecourt advantage entering their regular-season home finale. The Pistons will close the week in Charlotte and Indiana, requiring wins in all three games to notch the first 60-win season since 2005-06. Detroit has only had two winning seasons since finishing 59-23 in ‘07-’08.

Milwaukee was again unable to win back-to-back games for the first time since Feb. 24-25, just after the All-Star break, falling against a Brooklyn team that has been tanking by resting their top players. Milwaukee has lost 17 of 22 and has won only one of its last nine road games.

Milwaukee is 13-26 away from home this season and has gone 20–29 vs. Eastern Conference opponents. The Pistons have an East-best 30-9 record at home and 36-13 vs. Eastern Conference competition. Detroit is 10-4 vs. Central Division opposition, while the Bucks are 9-6.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Pistons

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, April 7, 7:10 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), FanDuel Sports Detroit (Pistons)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WXYT (Pistons)

Bucks look to earn season split vs. East’s top seed

The Milwaukee Bucks (31-48) visit the Detroit Pistons (57-22) in the final of four matchups this season. The teams have alternated wins since first meeting on Nov. 22 and haven’t played since Dec. 6, when Detroit held serve at home in a 124-112 result.

The Bucks won the second meeting on Dec. 3, 113-109, after falling 129-116 on Nov. 22. Cade Cunningham led Detroit in assists all three times and paced them in scoring and rebounding twice, so his production will need to be replaced. Kevin Porter Jr. paced Milwaukee in both December contests.

Milwaukee had won 13 consecutive games prior to falling at home in this season’s first matchup and is in danger of losing the season series for the first time since 2015-16. From Dec. 28, 2016 until April 13, 2025, the Bucks won 30 of 33 over the Pistons. Milwaukee holds a 155-115 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1968.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -19.5 (-110), Bucks +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pistons -2400, Bucks +1200

Total: 221.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Ousmane Dieng

F Pete Nance

C Jericho Sims

G Ryan Rollins

G AJ Green

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Daniss Jenkins

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Synovitis

Myles Turner: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Bobby Portis: Out - Left Wrist Sprain

Kyle Kuzma: Out - Right Achilles Tendonopathy

PISTONS

Cade Cunningham: Questionable - Left Lung Pneumothorax

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Illness

Isaiah Stewart: Questionable - Left Calf Strain

Wendell Moore: Questionable - G League (Two-way)

Isaac Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)