Julius Randle Trade Market Swings at Kalshi

A name who just can't seem to shake the trade rumors is Julius Randle, and he’s been linked to two main teams on Kalshi outside of the Minnesota Timberwolves, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Julius Randle Next Team - Kalshi

Milwaukee Bucks 34%

Minnesota Timberwolves/Retires 33%

Los Angeles Lakers 12%

With the way things stand right now, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to acquire Randle at 34%. Minnesota has the second-highest chances at 33%, while the Lakers are just 12%.

In the fine print of the market guidelines, Randle would need to be traded before October 21st, 2026, or remain with the Timberwolves beyond that date, for the market to be officially graded.

Market Fueling Giannis Rumors

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline. They ultimately decided to stick with the team they had.

In any potential trade for Giannis to land with the Timberwolves, for financial reasons, Julius Randle and his $33.3 million contract would need to be included, along with other pieces to meet Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 million contract.

Also on Kalshi, they are offering a market for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next team, in which Minnesota has a 3% chance of landing him. However, throughout May, the TWolves had between a 15% and 25% chance of landing him.

Staying put

The fact of the matter is that Minnesota isn't in dire need to make any major move given their success these last two seasons with Randle. They’ve made it to the postseason in both seasons, losing in the Western Conference Finals last season and the semifinals this season. All while Randle has been averaging 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, and a positive +/- of +2.68 whenever he is on the floor.

With him being a true second scoring option and a complementary piece to Anthony Edwards, Minnesota could opt to keep him.

Back where it all started

Although the Los Angeles Lakers haven't been directly linked to Randle, Kalshi’s market could be on to something with the Lakers having the third-highest chance of landing him.

The Lakers originally drafted Randle with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and did not offer him an extension following his rookie contract to make room for LeBron James ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Fast track to the offseason following the 2025-26 season, LeBron is expected to enter as an unrestricted free agent with just a 63% chance on Kalshi of remaining with the Lakers. Should LeBron leave LA, the Lakers could be in the market for another playmaking forward.

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