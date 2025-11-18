Doc Rivers Credits NBA All-Star-Turned-Bucks Assistant with Big Impact

Doc Rivers and guard Rajon Rondo were a lethal duo in Boston, where Rivers spent 12 years as the Celtic's head coach and where Rondo had the only four All-Star seasons of his 16-year career.

Now, the two have teamed up once more, as Rondo is serving on Rivers' coaching staff in Milwaukee.

Rondo has been on the Bucks sidelines as an associate coach this season, helping players make in-game adjustments. This season marks an advancement in Rondo's position with the Bucks, as last year he was more in a consulting role, as he said on forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo's "Thanalysis Show" podcast.

Rondo's initial entry into the world of coaching came because of his close relationship with his former head coach.

"Doc Rivers and I have an amazing relationship," Rondo said. "He's one of my closest mentors to this day and he came to my wedding two years ago and he put me in a headlock and said I need to get my butt in Milwaukee."

"My biggest strength is to be able to help the guys in-game with adjustments while on the fly..."



For Rivers, having a player like Rondo — who many of his current players grew up watching — in the building has been a massive asset.

"He's been fantastic," Rivers said. "I called him this summer and said hey, we need you involved. He watches TONS of film. He's chasing guys down, like, no no no, we're gonna watch film first. Him, Ryan, Cole, Scoot, they just sit and watch film. They hear my voice all the time. It's great for them to hear someone else."

Rondo, a three-time assist champion as a former point guard, has spent a majority of his time with the Bucks guards, trying to instill his expertise to make life easier for Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and others.

“Let me do all the thinking for you. I’ll put you in the right spots. I’ll put the other guys in the right spots, so the game is easier for you,” Rondo said.

Rollins on the Rise

Rollins has emerged as a promising point guard for the Bucks this season, averaging nearly 17 points and 5.4 assists per game. The 23-year-old had 32 points in the Bucks' final game of October and has had seven games with over 20 points so far this season. Rondo has played an active role in the young point guard's development as a floor general.

“Watching film with Ryan Rollins… and I found myself telling him, ‘You have to talk every possession. You have to,’” Rondo said. “My job as a coach is to get you to understand what you need to say… because again, most players right now don’t know what the hell to say. So, they don’t say anything and then you’re on the court and it’s mute and now the pickle happens and… now it’s too late.”

