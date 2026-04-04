Giannis and Bucks both at fault in failing partnership

Giannis Antetokounmpo is unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks. Hardly news this season, but now it’s about the team keeping him on the injury report and off of the court with his two brothers on the team.

It makes sense that Giannis wants to play, but it also makes sense that the Bucks have no interest in rushing him back from a hyperextended knee injury (that Giannis himself diagnosed). Giannis has played through multiple lower leg injuries this season including calf strains and we’ve seen those turn catastrophic for other players in similar spots. The Bucks are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and technically stand to gain more from losing games than winning them, but not wanting to throw Giannis back into game action is bigger than tanking. It’s about survival as a franchise.

If Giannis were to suffer a catastrophic injury, god forbid, the Bucks would be up a nasty creek without a paddle.

The Greek Freak has made it clear he’s at least open to playing for another team for the first time in his NBA career, and having to trade Giannis would hurt. It would also serve as a golden parachute of sorts for all of the assets the Bucks front office spent on trying to win every season with Giannis. Even with the griping and the injuries, some team would give up a lot of assets for the chance to add Giannis.

Bucks ownership with a sober view of the Giannis situation this summer per @ramonashelburne -- either he signs the extension or they trade him. Quite the line in the sand drawn on the record here. pic.twitter.com/AG85ObSpW2 — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) March 20, 2026

But if Giannis is out for several months, the Bucks suddenly would find themselves without the ability to trade him for a significant return or to compete next season, when their draft picks are owned by other teams. The pressure is compounded by Giannis being able to hit unrestricted free agency after the 2026-27 season.

He’s already said he may already be gone if he was a free agent in previous years, and the Bucks have already said they’ll trade him if he won’t extend his contract. The rubber is meeting the road — as long as Giannis is healthy. If he isn’t, both player and team find themselves in far worse positions with far fewer options.

So while at first blush it makes sense for Giannis to want to play in “meaningless” games, especially alongside two of his brothers, the long view of the situation belies that logic.

More than anything, this whole situation is simply disappointing. It’s disappointing the Bucks have so drastically misplayed this dire chapter of the Giannis era, running out of assets and whiffing on the two biggest chances to add talent: their two top 35 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft and the Damian Lillard waive and stretch to bring in Myles Turner who’s underwhelmed severely as a Buck.

The bigger disappointment though is Giannis, who had loudly maintained his steadfast loyalty throughout each winning season and star studded roster until things turned south this season. It’s understandable and fair for a superstar past 30 to seek out greener pastures when a franchise starts to run out of assets. But it’s a tougher look for a player who told everyone watching he loves it tough less than six months ago. And as unfair as it may be, front offices don’t endear the type of fervent adoration that superstars do.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This is my city. I love when it's tough. I thrive when it's tough. When you make it tough, I thrive."



That is what Giannis says he said in this moment. https://t.co/SLhM9amPPW — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 29, 2025

There’s no debate about the Bucks failing to put Giannis in the best position to succeed this season. They tried, but they failed miserably. The team has also failed to get out of the first round since 2022, although there were certainly extenuating circumstances at play. The Bucks were without their superstar forward for multiple games against Miami in 2023 and didn’t have Giannis at all vs Indiana in 2024. Further injuries to Khris Middleton in 2022 and Lillard in 2025 were similarly debilitating.



You can’t blame players for getting hurt, but it’s also difficult to blame a franchise for not overcoming those devastating injuries when the games mattered most. Maybe the lackluster roster construction and yesteryear coaching philosophy of Doc Rivers meant the Bucks couldn’t have made a run these last few years anyway, but it sure would’ve helped to have healthy superstars on the floor.

What went wrong in 2025-26

The same is true for this season. The Bucks struggled to win with Giannis on the floor, but even optimists would’ve told you preseason that Milwaukee needed a healthy and dominant Giannis to compete in the East. They didn’t get both, as those scary leg injuries cost Giannis the majority of the games Milwaukee has played. Neither the Bucks nor Giannis really held up their side of the bargain this season.

Making every part of this situation worse is the slow creep of rumors, reports, and interviews detailing Giannis questioning of the Bucks vision, or interest in playing with other stars in different markets, or displeasure with the team’s best young players, or now his anger at not being rushed back from a knee injury in a wasted season.

While I have Giannis a slight tick above Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the list of greatest Bucks, it’s undeniable that Kareem’s handling of his departure from Milwaukee was superior to Giannis’.



Mar 16, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks past head coach Doc Rivers in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

That’s clearly where we’re heading, and if Giannis really did look at this roster before the season and decide this situation was too tough for him he should’ve just worked with the Bucks on a trade to somewhere with greener grass. Refusing to be the “bad guy” or formally request a trade while simultaneously not truly believing in this Bucks team left both sides in an uncomfortable and untenable situation, and unfortunately has left a much worse taste in the mouths of Bucks fans than a direct trade demand would’ve.



This long partnership between the Bucks and Giannis may get even uglier in the coming weeks, which is a shame. Giannis should be remembered fondly and dearly to all Bucks fans, and ultimately will be, but nothing about the current situation is pleasant for anybody. Whenever and however it ends, hopefully all sides are able to maintain appreciation for the great things they accomplished together before truly burning bridges.

