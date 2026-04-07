The Milwaukee Bucks have done all they can to protect Giannis Antetokounmpo from himself. It’s now time to let him hit the floor once or twice before the cursed 2025-26 season ends if they’re serious about keeping him in the city for the rest of his career.

With road games scheduled against Brooklyn and Detroit on consecutive nights, there are just three realistic opportunities to let him go out there and play with brothers, Thanasis and Alex. It’s become obvious that is clearly his motivation after not getting his way following his latest injury, a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise suffered on March 15. Antetokounmpo has maintained he's able to play but is being kept from playing against his will.

He’s been ruled out for Tuesday's Nets game, barring an unforeseen change of plans, which leave a mid-week game against the Pistons, Friday’s home finale against the Nets and Sunday’s season-ending visit to Philadelphia as the last opportunities for Giannis to play.

Whether it ends up being a last victory lap or the beginning of a true reconciliation remains to be seen, but an interview with Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel columnist Lori Nickel provided more than a glimmer of hope.

Giannis Antetokounmpo opens up about future with Bucks | Lori Nickel https://t.co/2ynWh6xqAg via @journalsentinel — Lori Nickel (@LoriNickel) April 6, 2026

“I want to be here. I want to win here again. This is my home,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve spent more years (that I can remember) here than in Greece. It’s my home. I want to help the community with my wife and my brothers…I have a normal life. If you go somewhere else, all this switches. But I don’t want to look back and be like…”

Antetokounmpo wants to be in control of his future and has earned that right. He wants to win and has been stuck on a loser. He’s said a lot this season that would make any impartial observer believe he speaks out of both sides of his mouth.

Most things that were never going to be kept private are now seeing the light of day. ESPN’s Shams Charania aired out some dirty laundry, most already known, in a new article. One detail that came out was the Miami Heat offering MIlwaukee native Tyler Herro, prized young center Kel’el Ware and picks and swaps just before the deadline in an effort to pry Giannis away. Milwaukee passed, so it is now forced to at least do better than that this summer if they are forced to trade him.

"This is as toxic of a team situation as any in the league": Inside the lost season of the 2025-26 Milwaukee Bucks and the fractured relationship between the franchise and its cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo. https://t.co/K5bYdfcSZO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2026

Team owner Wesley Edens has gone on record in saying he’s aware Antetokounmpo is entering the final season of his current deal and needs to sign a four-year, $275 million extension when eligible in October or be moved. The Bucks won’t let him walk for nothing, but they’re also committed to not letting him walk.

By sitting him out until this final week of the regular-season, the Bucks have done everything in their power to prevent him from coming back too fast. Dragging this out included taking heat that after Antetokounmpo ratted the organization out to the NBA through the players association because he felt they were keeping him from playing,

It's obvious that while Antetokounmpo is frustrated that one of the seasons he has left where he remains at the top of his game has been wasted. He was counting on at least the play-in, but wasn't counting on this season going off the rails like it has. The Charlotte Hornets rising up like they have didn't help.

However, a consolation prize remains because the Bucks are eliminated. It's a family matter of utmost importance to Antetokounmpo, whose individual greatness has made it possible. He can take the floor with his brothers in an NBA game, even if this is the garbage time of the season.

“I CAN RETIRE NOW! I’VE DONE IT ALL, MAN”



Giannis Antetokounmpo after watching his younger brother, Alex, score his first points with the Milwaukee Bucks 🗣️🦌



THREE Antetokounmpo’s have played for & scored for Milwaukee: Giannis, Thanasis, Alex



Amazing moment! ❤️🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/2DHGZDFweI — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) April 1, 2026

The time has come to relent and let him play in the final few games before either signing him long-term or finally moving on from the star forward who has led Milwaukee to its only pro championship in the last half-century back in 2021.

It’s important for the Bucks to relent and appease the face of the franchise. It may not be smart, but it’s essential. Antetokounmpo has earned the right to go out his way, which the the organization has agreed is just by letting this dance go on as long as it has.

Marquette won the NCAA Tournament in 1977 and the Brewers reached the World Series in 1982, but many a Summerfest had passed without even so much as sniffing playing for a title before the Bucks broke through. Prior to winning the ‘21 Finals, only the Lew Alcindor-led 1970-71 team had delivered Milwaukee an NBA title, and the Bucks hadn’t even reached the championship round since 1974. By then, he’d changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become MVP.

So, yes, what Giannis accomplished alongside a supporting cast featuring Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez will live forever. Only Bobby Portis and Thanasis remain alongside that season’s Finals MVP, who missed out on his third consecutive league honor when Denver’s NIkola Jokic edged him out for his first.

Giannis is still playing at an All-NBA level, and whether he stays put or is dealt, will serve the franchise well through a return or by returning. To better facilitate whatever happens going forward, letting Antetokounmpo share the floor with his older sibling and kid brother since he feels his body is up to it is the next move.

The worst case scenario is that Antetokounmpo suffers another injury and no longer commands his market value, but that would be letting fear dictate this situation.

Both sides being stubborn has served the Bucks to this point in that he remains on the roster. Fighting him on playing a game or two before we move on to the offseason won’t generate a positive outcome. My expectation is we’ll see him suit up.