How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Hornets hosted Golden State on Dec. 31, allowing Stephen Curry to bless the Queen City with his presence after being honored by alma mater Davidson College. Kon Knueppel returned to the lineup following a nasty-looking ankle sprain to add to the festive atmosphere, but Charlotte fell to the Warriors 132-125, surrendering 24-for-49 3-point shooting.

Milwaukee comes off a rough 114-113 loss to the Washington Wizards, preventing what would’ve been a season-best three-game win streak. The Bucks had the lead and the ball with less than 10 seconds left, but Giannis Antetokounmpo missed at the rim and CJ McCollum went down the other way and got a runner to fall with a second left.

Antetokounmpo played 28:25 in his fourth game back following an eight-game absence due to a calf injury suffered on Dec. 3 and finished with 33 points and 15 rebounds. It’s likely the minutes restriction that Doc Rivers hoped would last 5-10 games probably won’t last that long given the need for the Bucks to claw out of the hole they’re in.

This feels like a must-win for Milwaukee since it will play six of its next seven on the road, beginning with a four-game Western swing that begins in Sacramento on Sunday. The Hornets are starting a three-game roadie that continues on Saturday in Chicago. They were 5-8 in December, dropping their last two games.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Game date, time and location: Friday, Jan. 2, 8:10 p.m. EST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), Bally Sports Southeast (Hornets)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), WFNZ (Hornets)

Hornets look to split season series vs. Bucks in fourth and final meeting

The Milwaukee Bucks (14-20) host the Charlotte Hornets (11-22) for the second time in five days. Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points and seven assists on Monday night, while Bobby Portis led the way with 25 points off the bench and Myles Turner put together one of his most productive games since arriving from Indiana, scoring 23 while blocking four shots.

Charlotte played the Bucks tough in November’s two meetings and led this most recent matchup 66-63 at halftime, so Rivers won’t have to do much convincing in ensuring his team doesn’t look past the Hornets. It helps matters that Milwaukee comes off a disappointment against Washington, particularly since it was never able to gain separation against one of the NBA’s worst teams.

Knueppel, a Milwaukee native, scored 32 points in his homecoming game on Nov. 14, while Flint’s Miles Bridges also scored 32 in showing out in the midwest. Bridges led Charlotte in scoring in the 111-100 loss in the first game between these teams on Nov. 12, but was injured after seven minutes of action in Charlotte earlier this week and didn’t play against Golden State. He’s expected to return from an ankle sprain for this one.

The Bucks have won nine of their last 11 matchups against Charlotte since Jan. 31, 2023, but the games over the past two seasons have been much closer. Milwaukee owns a 73-62 edge in the lifetime series that dates back to the Hornets’ expansion season of 1988. Charlotte lost nine of its first 10 against the Bucks.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HORNETS

F Kon Knueppel

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate

G LaMelo Ball

G Brandon Miller

BUCKS

G/F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

INJURY REPORT

HORNETS

Miles Bridges: Probable - Right Ankle Sprain

Moussa Diabate: Questionable - Right Wrist Sprain

Ryan Kalkbrenner: Out - Left Elbow Sprain

Miles Plumlee: Out - Right Groin Surgery

Grant Williams: Out - Right Knee Surgery

BUCKS

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-way)

Mark Sears: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on his team’s approach going forward: "Just gotta do a better job just keep on staying for 48 minutes, move the ball, calling plays, getting to the right spot, trust one another, getting downhill and understand that we can’t do this on our own. It’s gotta be a team effort. Win or lose we gotta do it together.”

