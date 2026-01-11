How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Bucks are wrapping up a four-game west coast swing that has featured a blowout of the Sacramento Kings, a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors and Friday’s late win over the Lakers. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been clutch in leading the Bucks to a 3-1 run in ‘26, which makes this a big swing game since Nikola Jokic is still a few weeks away from potentially returning for Denver.

The Nuggets have been in survival mode since their perennial MVP went down with a bone bruise in his left knee, but the return of Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun has helped soften the blow some. Denver opened the new years with losses to the Cavs and Nets but closed their road trip with wins over the 76ers and Celtics despite being shorthanded.

Denver opened a stretch of four home games in six outings with a 110-87 loss to the Hawks, who dominated from the opening quarter and never looked back.

The Nuggets are 10-6 at Ball Arena, which makes them one of the rare teams with a better road mark than home record. Their loss to Atlanta was their first contest of ‘26 in Denver. The Bucks are 8-12 outside Milwaukee but have won four of their last five in enemy territory.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Nuggets

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 11, 8:10 p.m. EST, Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), Altitude Sports and Entertainment (Nuggets)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KKSE (Nuggets)

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-21) visit the Denver Nuggets (25-13) in a big swing game for both teams. Jamal Murray missed the loss to the Hawks, so he’ll be looking to make his return to the court and debut at home for 2026 since he hasn’t played on the Ball Arena floor since scoring 35 points and handing out 10 assists in the Christmas night OT win over Minnesota.

These teams have split their regular-season matchups in each of the past five seasons and are 7-7 against one another since the 2018-19 season began. The Bucks have dropped their last three trips into Denver, winning last on Nov. 26, 2021. The last matchup came in Ball Arena on March 26, 2025, producing a 127-117 Nuggets win fueled by a Jokic 39-point triple-double. Antetokounmpo didn’t play.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -2.5 (-112), Nuggets +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Bucks -142, Nuggets +120

Total: 219.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G/F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

NUGGETS

F Spencer Jones

F Peyton Watson

C Deuce Holmes

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Kevin Porter Jr.: Probable - Right Hip Contusion

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-way)

NUGGETS

Aaron Gordon: Probable - Right Hamstring Strain

Christian Braun: Probable - Left Ankle Sprain

Jamal Murray: Questionable - Left Ankle Sprain

Spencer Jones: Questionable - Left Knee Partial Meniscus Tear

Nikola Jokic: Out - G League (Two-way)

Cameron Johnson: Out - Right Knee Bone Bruise

Jonas Valanciunas: Out - Right Calf Strain

Curtis Jones: Out - G League (Two-way)

Tamar Bates: Out - Left Foot Surgery

QUOTABLE

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on getting LeBron James’ jersey: "I just asked for it. You never know. Might be our last game against one another. I hadn’t played him since 2022. Had the opportunity in 2026, four years later, to play against him. So I just asked him, I said ‘hey, can I have the jersey?’ He’s like, ‘yeah, that’s yours.’”

