How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Sacramento Kings, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Bucks won their 2026 opener in dramatic fashion on a Giannis Antetokounmpo-fueled bucket that knocked off the Hornets 122-121. Not only did the “Greek Freak” throw down a dunk off a Kevin Porter Jr. lob, he drew the play up.

Milwaukee was coming off a 114-113 loss to the Washington Wizards that prevented what would’ve been a season-best three-game win streak, so it will go into this one taking nothing for granted since its last two contests have been one-point affairs which featured multiple lead changes in the final minute.

This Bucks are opening a stretch where they’ll play six of their next seven on the road, beginning with this four-game Western swing. Only the Pelicans have a worse record among Western Conference teams than the Kings, who have dropped four straight and are 2-10 over their last dozen.

Sacramento is 5-11 at Golden 1 Center and has dropped each of its last four games by double-digits, falling to the Lakers, Clippers, Celtics and Suns by a combined margin of 106 points. This is the beginning of a stretch where the Kings will play nine of 10 at home.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks at Kings

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Jan. 4, 9:10 p.m. EST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Bucks), NBC Sports California (Kings)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KHTK (Kings)

Kings seek consecutive wins vs. Bucks for first time in nearly 10 years

The Milwaukee Bucks (15-20) visit the Sacramento Kings (8-27) in a game that kicks off key stretches for both teams.

While the Kings are used to being an underdog with this being the 28th consecutive game they’re in that role, this will be just the eighth time the Bucks are a road favorite and they opened 0-5 against the spread before winning and covering in their last two games in this situation against the Pacers and Hornets over the past few weeks.

The Bucks have won 17 of the last 19 matchups between these teams since 2016, but fell at home in the most recent matchup 135-133 on Nov. 1. Zach LaVine, likely to return for the Kings on Sunday after being out of the lineup for nine games, led the way with 31 points. Milwaukee has won eight of nine in California’s capital city and owns a 99-60 edge in the lifetime series that dates back to 1968-69, when the Kings were still the Cincinnati Royals.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Bucks -5.5 (-115), Kings +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Bucks -238, Kings +195

Total: 230.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G/F AJ Green

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Myles Turner

G Kevin Porter Jr.

G Ryan Rollins

KINGS

F Keegan Murray

F Precious Achiuwa

C Maxime Raynaud

G Russell Westbrook

G DeMar DeRozan

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Right Calf Injury Management

Gary Harris: Questionable - Neck Strain

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck Surgery Recovery

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

Pete Nance: Out - G League (Two-way)

Mark Sears: Out - G League (Two-way)

KINGS

Zach LaVine: Available - Right Ankle Soreness

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Left Knee Partial Meniscus Tear

Dylan Cardwell: Out - G League (Two-way)

Daeqwon Plowden: Out - G League (Two-way)

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers on guard Ryan Rollins: "He plays off Giannis better than anyone on our team.”

