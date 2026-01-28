Knicks must make Giannis deal happen if end to Bucks' tenure is inevitable

Because the Mavericks couldn’t get out of Dallas on Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks fans won’t get to see how their team will respond without Giannis Antetokounmpo until next Tuesday’s matchup with the rival Chicago Bulls. There’s a good chance they should get used to watching their team take the floor without him.

It’s anyone’s guess whether Antetokounmpo is traded by Feb. 5 or this summer. He may end up being shut down if there’s any sort of setback in his recovery or if his teammates fail to stay within striking distance of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

A Shams Charania report on Wednesday suggests the Milwaukee Bucks are more willing than ever to trade him since “he’s ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason.”

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

Given that Antetokounmpo is now on the other side of 30 and values every chance he has to win another ring, it’s hard to imagine him calling this a lost season when the title race looks like OKC vs. the field and every team in the East feels they have a chance. He’s going to push forward with his rehab and attempt to take the floor as soon as possible.

If you believe many in the NBA sewing circle, Antetokounmpo will be wearing a different uniform the next time he takes the floor. Miami probably has the best collection of assets to get a trade done.

The team that needs him most, the New York Knicks, just happens to be the franchise he’s played footsies with under the table for years. Although his team reached the conference finals for the first time in a quarter-century last season, owner James Dolan fired coach Tom Thibodeau. He sees 2025-26 as a window to break through and reach the NBA Finals.

Achilles injuries to Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton signaled a more wide open Eastern Conference to everyone this season back in the summer. Jalen Brunson actually took exception to media using the term “wide open” because he felt his Knicks should be considered the favorite, having come so close to winning the East last season.

Following Tuesday’s home win over Sacramento, New York climbed to 27-18, ranking fourth in the East and third in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors team they’re visiting to finish off a back-to-back.

Karl-Anthony Towns graced the back cover of the New York Post on Tuesday with the headline “Ghost Towns,” referring to a critical column regarding the All-Star center’s recent play. In the win over the Kings, Towns didn’t play in the last 6:51 of the 103-87 win due to Mitchell Robinson’s effectiveness.

The back page: GHOST TOWNS



Knicks must find a way to make All-Star KAT reappear.



Read more: https://t.co/OQ7lGBtTmH pic.twitter.com/GoooxQnGLC — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 27, 2026

“He saw what he saw,” Towns told reporters post-game, referring to Brown’s decision. “We got a win. That’s the most important thing.”

Brown has been critical of Towns’ inconsistent effort and his foul-prone play, something that has haunted him for years under three different coaches and two different franchises. Towns picks up unnecessary fouls at both ends that hinders his effectiveness, and it’s a weakness he’s been unable to overcome.

However, Towns is averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds, is a former No. 1 overall pick and is signed through 2027 with a $60 million player option for 2028. If New York is able to secure another team to help facilitate a deal that gets them Antetokounmpo for Towns and gets the Bucks additional draft capital, that may end up being the best thing for all parties.

The fact the Bucks can wait until the offseason strengthens their bargaining position, but the urgency to win now and capitalize on Antetokounmpo’s ability to deliver at a high level this postseason works to their advantage in making his availability the sweepstakes required to secure the best return possible.

New York is desperate to get back to the NBA Finals. Replacing Towns with Giannis would be viewed as a win by Knicks’ fans, so Dolan is going to encourage that every stone be turned over in order to make it happen. It makes Antetokounmpo calling Madison Square Garden home more possible than it’s ever been.

