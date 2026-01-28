Giannis finally ready to move on from Milwaukee, insider reports

After several months of reports, speculation and disappointment with the Milwaukee Bucks' season, it seems Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to move forward, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN," Charania reported.

"Multiple teams have received a sense that the Bucks are more open than ever on Antetokounmpo offers between now and the deadline, league sources said," Charania said. "However, Milwaukee has indicated to interested teams that the organization is not in a rush to complete a move and is willing to navigate Antetokounmpo's future in the offseason if its believed price point of a blue-chip young talent and/or a surplus of draft picks isn't met, sources said."

This makes a lot of sense for a Bucks team that was originally aiming to be panic-buyers before next Thursday's trade deadline before Antetokounmpo's calf injury last week. Trading Antetokounmpo by the deadline would get them a head-start on their rebuild with a chunk of draft capital and some young players, on top of an increasingly likely chance at a top pick in a reportedly loaded 2026 Draft.

"By waiting until the summer, the Bucks could also see which teams are able to offer more appealing draft picks in June," Charania continued. "Sources said Antetokounmpo has informed the Bucks for months that he believes the moment has come to part ways after 12-plus years together, making a trade increasingly possible."

This season, the Bucks are exactly .500 (14-14) with Antetokounmpo on the floor. In the games he's missed, their record is 3-12. Their 18-27 record currently has them standing at 12th in the Eastern Conference, 3.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Atlanta Hawks with Antetokounmpo likely out for multiple weeks.

In the 30 games he's played in 2025-2026, the two-time MVP averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 29 minutes per game, converting on 64.7 percent of his field goals and 39.5 percent of his threes.

