Kuzma Questionable, How To Watch Milwaukee Bucks-Portland Trail Blazers, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Milwaukee Bucks aren’t mathematically eliminated from the play-in yet, but realistically, they’re done. Giannis Antetokounmpo is still working towards a return, even lobbying the Bucks through the players association by reminding them that there are rules in place they have to adhere to if he’s healthy and wants to play.

So, things are going great with 11 games remaining.

The Bucks will go without a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015-16 and won’t have Antetokounmpo again as their four-game road trip concludes in Portland. He’s officially out with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise but pressing to return before March ends.

Portland has taken advantage of Golden State’s continued struggles and has moved up to ninth in the West, pulling a single game from .500 and a half-game back of the eighth-place Clippers. Since staying out of the single-elimination play-in tournament opener makes all the Blazers’ games going forward meaningful.

Milwaukee is 13-23 on the road this season and is 9-15 vs. the rest of the West. The Blazers are 19-16 at home and are 11-17 against Western Conference competition.

Vitals - How to Watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, March 25, 10:10 p.m. EST, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: Peacock, FanDuel Sports Wisconsin (Bucks), Rip City Television Network (Blazers)

Radio: WTMJ (Bucks), KPOJ (Blazers)

Bucks close four-game road trip at Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks (29-42) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (36-37) in the fourth and final game of their longest remaining road trip this season.

Although they have suffered a pair of losses to the Jazz and Clippers by over 30 points, they did upset the Phoenix Suns behind 26 points and seven assists from Ryan Rollins.

The Blazers knocked off the Bucks at Fiserv Forum 115-103 on Nov. 24 behind 35 points from Jerami Grant. Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 22 points off the bench in another game that didn’t include Giannis Antetokounmpo. Cole Anthony, now waived by multiple teams, scored 16 points in the loss.

Portland has won four straight matchups in this series and has won the last two against Milwaukee at home.

The Bucks hold an 81-57 lead in the all-time series despite the four-game skid, which dates back to 1970-71. Milwaukee won nine of the first 10 games and 20 of the first 22.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Blazers -12.5 (-112), Bucks +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Blazers -700, Bucks +500

Total: 226.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

F Taurean Prince

F Myles Turner

C Jericho Sims

G Ryan Rollins

F/G Ousmane Dieng

BLAZERS

F Toumani Camara

F Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

G Jrue Holiday

G Sidy Cissoko

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Left Knee Hyperextension, Bone Bruise

Kevin Porter, Jr.: Out - Right Knee Synovitis

Bobby Portis: Questionable - Right Wrist Sprain

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable - Right Achilles Soreness

Gary Harris: Out - Left Groin Contusion

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out - G League (Two-way)

BLAZERS

Jerami Grant: Questionable - Left Foot Soreness

Robert Williams III: Questionable - Left Knee Injury Management

Vit Krejci: Questionable - Left Calf Contusion

Damian Lillard: Out - Left Achilles Tendon Injury Management

Shaedon Sharpe: Out - Left Fibula Stress Reaction

Yang Hanse: Out - G League (On Assignment)

Chris Youngblood: Out - G League (Two-way)

Jayson Kent: Out - G League (Two-way)