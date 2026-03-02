Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Mar. 2, 6:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, NBC Sports Boston

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub (Boston)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (26-33) and Boston Celtics (40-20) meet for the third of four regular season matchups. Earlier this season, Milwaukee recorded a, 116-101, win on December 11, but lost, 107-79, on February 1st.

The Bucks are 113-122 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 74-44 in home games and 39-78 in road games. The Celtics won the season series, 3-0, in the 2024-2025 regular season while the two teams split the series in 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F AJ Green

F Kyle Kuzma

CELTICS

G Derrick White

G Baylor Scheierman

C Neemias Queta

F Jaylen Brown

F Sam Hauser

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: Day-to-day - Illness

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

CELTICS

Jayson Tatum: Out - Achilles

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +7.5 (-110), Celtics -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +250, Celtics -310

Total points scored: 215.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers after loss to Chicago Bulls: "The good looks came after crappy basketball for the first 11 minutes of this third quarter. The second group, they got us the 15 point lead. First group came in before halftime, lost it and then regained it, and then lost it again. They lost two 15-point leads."

"The second group, there was a stretch in the second quarter where it couldn't have been more beautiful in the way the game was played. No dribbles, into the paint, they did everything you're supposed to do as a team and then the first group did the exact opposite."

"I don't know if there's a such thing as the 'Basketball Gods' but if there is, he was alive tonight."

MORE MILWAUKEE BUCKS STORIES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Milwaukee Bucks On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket