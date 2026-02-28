The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Cormac Ryan to a two-way contract, giving the team another perimeter shooter as the regular season winds down. The move allows Ryan to spend the remainder of the season with Milwaukee while continuing to develop within the organization. Because it is a two-way deal, he will not be eligible for postseason play.

Ryan, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, arrives after a productive season with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League. In 29 games this season, including 25 starts, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. He shot 48.9 percent from the field and an impressive 42.3 percent from three-point range. Ryan recorded 17 games with at least 20 points and posted two games with 30 or more.

The 27-year-old guard brings experience from several stops along his basketball journey. A native of New York City, Ryan played collegiately at Stanford, Notre Dame, and North Carolina before beginning his professional career with the Oklahoma City Blue. Across his G League career with Oklahoma City and Wisconsin, Ryan has appeared in 66 games and steadily built a reputation as a reliable scorer and perimeter threat.

Another Weapon From Three for Milwaukee

Ryan’s shooting fits well with what Milwaukee has emphasized this season. The Bucks currently rank second in the NBA in team three-point percentage at 39.2 percent. Much of that success has come from the efficiency of players like AJ Green, Bobby Portis, Myles Turner, and Ryan Rollins. Adding another floor spacer only strengthens the identity the Bucks have leaned into in recent weeks.

Milwaukee’s recent stretch has pushed the team back into the playoff and play-in conversation as they continue to compete without their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The team has relied on ball movement, outside shooting, and depth to stay afloat while waiting for Giannis to return to the lineup.

Ryan's call up comes just after his incredible performance a few nights ago where he scored a career-high 36 points for the Bucks' G-League squad.

Ryan may not be part of the postseason rotation due to the nature of his contract, but his arrival provides insurance and additional scoring punch during the final push of the regular season. For a Bucks team trying to maintain momentum, adding another confident shooter from deep could prove valuable down the stretch.

