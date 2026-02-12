Milwaukee Bucks PG Kevin Porter Jr. Has Rare Box Score Feat vs. Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Kevin Porter Jr. should be feeling pretty good about himself following his performance against the Orlando Magic.

Porter Jr. recorded his second triple-double of the season with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, which helped the Bucks pull out the upset win against the Magic on the road. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers praised Porter Jr. for his performance following the game.

“Yeah, we talked about it. We showed it on the film. We told him, you know… I think he had, I don't know what the number was, 534 dribbles last game, you know," Rivers said.

"And we're fine with that, because with a point guard, they count when he's dribbling it up the floor is almost not even fair. But what we showed him on film is quick, everything quick. Pull downhill with power, and do it not to score, just do it. And you may score, and you may create scoring. And I thought he did that tonight.”

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Scoot Finding His Groove With Bucks

After the Bucks struggled to pull out a win in the first game in Orlando, Porter Jr. made it his mission to correct the mistakes made in the loss. He believed the team could come in more prepared for the rematch.

“Yes, film is one thing. We can watch all the film, but when you are guarding it... it is a whole different ball game. We are going to be way more prepared come Wednesday, and definitely we got some fuel now. We don’t want to lose to any team twice. So, we need that on Wednesday," Porter Jr. said following the team's loss earlier in the week.

It's clear that whatever preparation the Bucks had for the game paid off. Players were hitting different spots, and they were creating different looks for the Magic defense that they didn't seem to have much of an answer for.

Cam Thomas, Usman Garuba, and Jericho Sims each complimented Porter Jr. creating a well-balanced offensive attack that the Magic could not fully replicate.

While they struggled to defend the perimeter by letting in 20 triples against one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, they did a good job taking away other methods of offense for the Magic, which gave them the path to victory.

Porter Jr. and the Bucks have one more game before the All-Star break against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 6:30 p.m. CT.

