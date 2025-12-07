The Milwaukee Bucks dropped a 124 to 112 decision to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in a game that highlighted both their recent struggles and the impact of missing key personnel (Taurean Prince, AJ Green, Giannis). Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo after he suffered a calf strain in the previous meeting between the two teams. His absence placed a heavier load on the Bucks supporting cast and limited their presence around the rim against a Detroit group that has excelled defensively in the paint this season.

Kevin Porter Jr. took on the scoring mantle and delivered 32 points in a confident showing from the perimeter (7-9 from three). Kyle Kuzma chipped in 15 of his own. The Bucks also gave Jericho Sims his second straight start and he struggled, only scoring 2 points on one attempt while only gathering 3 rebounds. Milwaukee finished with 38 paint points which was well below their season average of 46 and served as a reflection of how difficult Detroit made life in the interior.

KPJ scored a season-high 32 points. pic.twitter.com/H9rJMOjF4Q — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 7, 2025

The Pistons built their win on balanced scoring and timely runs. Cade Cunningham led the way with 23 points and 12 assists as he extended his outstanding season. Detroit shot 43 for 86 from the floor and received major lifts from its frontcourt. Isaiah Stewart put up 19 points by mixing steady corner shooting with physical play in the lane. Jalen Duren delivered a powerful third quarter and finished with a 16 point and 16 rebound double double.

Milwaukee traded early buckets with Detroit as both teams found success in the paint and from three. The Bucks looked poised to seize control when Turner caught fire from deep and the defense forced several turnovers that disrupted the Pistons rhythm. Detroit answered quickly with energy from its guards and wings and the game turned sharply in the third quarter. The Pistons built a double digit lead by the end of the frame and never looked back as their inside presence and shot making closed the door on a Bucks comeback attempt.

Many of Milwaukee's struggles came from the disappointing performances from those that have been so great as of late. Ryan Rollins only scored 10 points while shooting below 30% from the field, Bobby Portis, 7 points while shooting below 20%, and as a team going 22-32 from the free throw line. Not only were the Buck's outmatched, but they also underperformed, making it nearly impossible to beat a team like Detroit.

The loss ended Milwaukee's long 15-game winning streak in Detroit and marked the tenth defeat in the last twelve games. Afterward Stewart offered blunt insight on how the Pistons approached Milwaukee's zone coverage.

Isaiah Stewart on the Milwaukee Bucks zone defense



“Just break it. It’s not really a hard zone — you just gotta move them around. It’s a grown man’s game, and they’re out here playing zone.”



pic.twitter.com/cwGQKMWBz6 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) December 7, 2025

The Bucks were outrebounded by 17 (53-36), scored 38 points in the paint to the Pistons 50, and shot below 60% from 2 while the Pistons were close to 61%. Stewart was right, and Antetokounmpo's absence was a glaring difference. The Pistons took advantage and regrouped after Milwaukee's win on Wednesday.

Milwaukee will look to regroup as it navigates Antetokounmpo's absence and searches for stability in a stretch that has tested the team's depth and consistency.