NBA Mock Trade: Rockets Land Giannis in Blockbuster Bucks Deal

The Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated from playoff contention and that means they need to start thinking about the organizations future right now.

This offseason will define everything for the Bucks, either they lock in their superstar for the long term, or they seriously consider moving him and reshaping the future of the organization.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are headed for a "divorce" this summer, per @sam_amick



(h/t @TheNBABase) pic.twitter.com/LWBdRuZcDK — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 26, 2026

There’s growing belief around the league that if Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t sign an extension, Milwaukee may not have much of a choice. Letting a generational talent walk for nothing simply isn’t an option. And if that door cracks open even slightly, teams across the league will line up with aggressive offers.

One team that continues to surface as a legitimate threat? The Houston Rockets.

Houston has quietly built one of the most intriguing young cores in the NBA, paired with tradable contracts and draft capital. If they decide to push their chips in, they have the assets to make a real run at Giannis.

The Mock Trade Proposal

Mar 29, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) looks to pass against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Rockets Receive:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive:

Steven Adams

Dorian Finney-Smith

Jabari Smith Jr.

Amen Thompson

Tari Eason

2027 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

Why This Package Makes Sense for Milwaukee

If the Bucks are going to move Giannis, the return has to check every box: young talent, proven role players, and future draft flexibility. This deal does exactly that.

Jabari Smith Jr. is the centerpiece here. He’s still developing, but has the profile of a future All-Star, with size, shooting, and defensive versatility. He gives Milwaukee a foundational piece to build around immediately.

Then there’s Amen Thompson, one of the most athletic and dynamic young guards in the league. His upside is massive, especially as a playmaker and transition threat. Pairing him with Smith gives the Bucks a legitimate young core overnight.

Tari Eason adds another high-energy, defensive-minded forward who fits the modern NBA perfectly. He’s the type of player winning teams need: versatile, disruptive, and still improving.

From there, the veterans help stabilize things. Dorian Finney-Smith brings elite perimeter defense and playoff experience, while Steven Adams gives Milwaukee a physical presence inside and leadership in the locker room.

And then there are the picks. Three future first-rounders, 2027, 2029, and 2031, give the Bucks flexibility to either rebuild through the draft or flip assets for another star down the line.

Why Houston Would Go All-In

Does Houston really want to wait for the young core to develop? They would be acquiring a top-tier superstar in his prime. Giannis instantly transforms Houston into a contender in the Western Conference. His ability to dominate both ends of the floor would elevate everything, from their defense to their half-court offense.

It’s a risky move, no question. Giving up this many young players and picks could sting long term. But landing a player like Giannis is the kind of opportunity that rarely comes around.

The Reality for Milwaukee

This all comes down to one question: what does Giannis want?

If he commits long-term, none of this matters. The Bucks stay the course and continue building around him. But if there’s hesitation, if there’s uncertainty, Milwaukee has to seriously explore options like this. This package is one that I would not pass on if I were the Bucks.