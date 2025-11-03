Bucks Zone

Recently-Cut Bucks Forward Signs With East Rival Cavaliers

Alex Kirschenbaum

Feb 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Ducas (88) fights for a rebound with Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith (21) and forward Chris Livingston (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost a little-used former draft pick to a loathed Eastern Conference rival.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cleveland Cavaliers have inked third-year forward Chris Livingston to a two-way contract.

Livingston, an Akron native, was waived by the Bucks on Oct. 16, just five days prior to the official start of the 2025-26 NBA season, after agreeing to a one-year, $2.3 million, fully guaranteed deal with the club in July.

Milwaukee needed to accommodate two end-of-roster veteran pieces that head coach Doc Rivers clearly prioritized, guard Andre Jackson Jr. and swingman Amir Coffey. Coffey, of course, is the more direct Livingston replacement, positionally speaking.

This story will be updated...

Alex Kirschenbaum
