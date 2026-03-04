Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup Monday night after missing 15 straight games. The Bucks were hoping that it would spark a late-season push; instead, it may have highlighted a harsher reality. The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics at home by 27 points, and Jaylen Brown didn’t even play. The loss dropped the Bucks to a 26-34 record, leaving them 11th in the East and 3.5 games back from the Charlotte Hornets for the final Play-in spot.

Giannis and the Bucks have both said that they want to compete and will try to make a playoff push once Giannis returns. But the smarter move might be the opposite, and the Bucks should definitely consider a soft tank down the stretch.

The Numbers Suggest This Isn’t a Playoff Team

The standings already tell part of the story, but the underlying numbers are just as concerning. The Milwaukee Bucks currently rank 23rd in offensive rating and 24th in defensive rating. That combination is usually reserved for lottery teams, not playoff contenders. Even if Giannis was healthy all season, the roster construction still suggests that they would be middle tier playoff team somewhere in the 5-8 range. Without Giannis, the Bucks have struggled to find any consistency on both ends of the floor.

Right now, they own the 10th-worst record in the NBA, giving them roughly:

13.9% odds at a top-four pick

3% odds at the No. 1 overall pick

If Milwaukee can slide further down the standings, those odds could increase significantly. For a franchise trying to rebuild around a generational superstar, those odds matter.

Chasing the Play-In Doesn’t Solve Milwaukee’s Problem

Mar 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks disputes a call with referee Biniam Maru (94) in their game against the Boston Celtics in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Even if the Bucks pushed for the Play-in Tournament and somehow made it, what exactly is their reward? The best-case scenario would likely be sneaking into the eighth seed after winning two Play-In games. That would set up a first-round matchup against a surging Detroit Pistons team led by MVP-level guard Cade Cunningham.

Detroit has been one of the most dangerous young teams in the league this season and would likely be a heavy favorite in that series. So the realistic ceiling for Milwaukee is a first-round exit, while simultaneously damaging their lottery odds. That’s a risky tradeoff.

Prioritize Development Instead

If the Bucks want to position themselves for the future, the final stretch of the season should be about development. That means giving more minutes to younger players and less to veterans who are unlikely to be long-term pieces. Players like Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis might help Milwaukee win a few extra games now, but those wins could actually hurt the franchise’s long-term outlook.

The Future Is Complicated

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks also face serious roster-building limitations. The Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard’s contract, which will leave roughly $22 million per year on the books for the next four seasons. That kind of dead money limits Milwaukee’s flexibility. On top of that, the Bucks don’t have a deep reserve of future draft picks to help restock the roster. That’s why this year’s draft suddenly becomes much more important.

If Milwaukee can land a high pick in what many scouts believe could be a generation-defining draft class, it could be the fastest way to add another star-level player alongside Giannis.

Sometimes the smartest way forward isn’t pushing for a miracle run, it’s taking a step back to build something stronger.