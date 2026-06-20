The Milwaukee Bucks' asking price for their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is apparently extremely steep. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bucks have been asking for trade packages that some around the league view as unrealistic if they ultimately decide to move Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Milwaukee Bucks have set an ‘unrealistic’ asking price for Giannis Antetokounmpo 😳, per @JakeLFischer



“The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they're parting with their Face of the Franchise, so what constitutes unrealistic? Sources say Milwaukee has been asking… pic.twitter.com/kc9aEasySs — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 20, 2026

"The Bucks naturally want as much as they can if they're parting with their Face of the Franchise," Fischer reported. "Sources say Milwaukee has been asking teams for returns that would leave any club acquiring Antetokounmpo too barren to contend for a championship."

This could be a huge problem for teams chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks gave themselves a self-imposed deadline to trade Giannis by the NBA Draft, and if the front office is being stingy, it doesn’t really make sense. Certain teams interested in Giannis can offer more picks if they make a deal before the NBA Draft, and the Bucks are prioritizing draft capital in this year's draft.

Can Milwaukee Still Convince Giannis To Stay?

There has been so much noise and speculation around Giannis Antetokounmpo, but one important deal continues to get overlooked. Antetokounmpo has never publicly requested a trade. The trade chatter has largely been from NBA insiders and reporters who believe that Giannis is open to leaving Milwaukee. The reason is that the Bucks told Shams they are open for business and will listen to offers for Giannis. That distinction matters, but nonetheless, it still means that Giannis is open to a trade.

Antetokounmpo has been very loyal to the Milwaukee Bucks, signing multiple extensions. He helped deliver a championship and ended a 50-year drought for the Bucks. Can the Bucks convince Giannis to sign an extension and remain in Milwaukee? If Milwaukee can present a convincing plan for the future, there is still a path to keeping its superstar.

The Bucks Must Be Realistic

The person who has leverage in this situation is Giannis Antetokounmpo, not the Milwaukee Bucks. The front office cannot afford to be greedy and overplay its hand. Who can blame the Milwaukee front office, though? The Bucks are about to trade their franchise cornerstone, and they have to maximize this opportunity.

Antetokounmpo only has one year remaining on his contract, and any team that acquires him would need assurances that he will sign an extension and stay long-term. If he had multiple years left on his contract, then the Bucks could play more hardball. For now, the Bucks' best outcome is still technically keeping Giannis in Milwaukee, but the likelihood of that is slim to none.