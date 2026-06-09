NBA Insider Believes Heat-Giannis Trade Could Be Days Away

Could we finally be reaching the finish line for the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes? Miami Heat fans have been sitting on the edge of their seats and waiting for clarity on the Giannis trade situation. It feels like Heat fans go through this process every single offseason.

We keep seeing new reports and rumors every day surrounding Antetokounmpo and his future in Milwaukee. The team that has constantly been linked to Giannis is the Miami Heat.

The NBA Finals continue to dominate the headlines as they should, but according to longtime NBA analyst Bill Simmons, a Giannis bomb could happen any day now. Simmons suggested on his podcast that he believes a blockbuster trade is coming and could even happen this week.

Bill Simmons thinks a Giannis to Miami trade could be announced by the end of this week:



“I feel like there’s gonna be a big trade soon. Like Giannis, I don’t think that gets super close to the draft. My guess is if there’s a big trade, it’d probably be after game 4 before game… pic.twitter.com/xXf5DEV3T0 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 9, 2026

"I feel like there's gonna be a big trade soon," Simmons said on his podcast. "Like Giannis, I don't think that gets super close to the draft. My guess is if there's a big trade, it'd probably be after Game 4 before Game 5."

The NBA cares about its Finals ratings and viewership and wants all eyes on the Finals. Simmons believes that the NBA usually holds off on major transactions during the NBA Finals.

"I think the league likes to clear out the first four games of the Finals and it's kind of a wink wink with the teams," Simmons added.

Why Miami Continues To Make Sense

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Heat have consistently been mentioned as one of the favorites to land Antetokounmpo. The Heat have been the most aggressive team and have been dominating the headlines.

Some NBA insiders and analysts believe that the Heat’s current offer for Giannis is competitive. The package could intrigue Milwaukee because the Heat can offer both young talent and first-round draft picks. If the Heat and Bucks agree to a trade before the NBA Draft, the Bucks could have the tenth and thirteenth picks in this year’s loaded draft. Simmons added,

"MIL having the chance to get 10 and 13, not to mention the other Miami guys, that's not bad in this draft," Simmons said.

As it has been stated over and over again, the rest of the package would likely include some combination of Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and future draft compensation. That type of package would allow Milwaukee to remain decently competitive while also adding valuable young assets.

Clock Is Ticking Toward Draft Night

One of the biggest reasons a deal could happen quickly is the NBA Draft itself. The Bucks want clarity on whether Giannis will sign an extension or not by the draft. This way, they can plan on who they need to draft to help rebuild the franchise. The Bucks need first-round picks; they traded most of theirs away to acquire Damian Lillard. The Bucks would like control of the Heat’s pick before draft night.

If Bill Simmons is right, a blockbuster trade could potentially happen by the end of this week.

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