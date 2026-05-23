While this is not an update on Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is a crucial update for the future of the Milwaukee Bucks as newly hired head coach Taylor Jenkins begins to fill out his staff for the 2026/27 season. Jenkins was 250-214 in six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, his first head coaching job in the NBA and will be adding some more proven NBA coaches to his staff.

Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins continues to finalize his coaching staff for the 2026-27 season, but league sources tell @TheAthletic that Darvin Ham, Patrick St. Andrews and Joe Boylan are expected to be a part of Jenkins' staff.



With @sam_amick: https://t.co/iCDPH2I6mM — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 23, 2026

The additions are headlined by Darvin Ham, the former NBA coach who led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in 2023. In two seasons, Ham boasted a 90-74 record. Jenkins and Ham have history as they worked together for five seasons in Atlanta before they went their separate ways, with Jenkins going to coach the Grizzlies and Ham heading to Milwaukee where he was an assistant before he landed the Lakers job.

Ham has worked in Milwaukee with Mike Budenholzer, Adrian Griffin, and most recently Doc Rivers. Ham adds great experience to Jenkins staff.

Next is Patrick St. Andrews who has been an NBA assistant coach for nine seasons. He too will be reunited with Jenkins in Milwaukee after have working together multiple times throughout their coaching careers. Same as Ham, St. Andrews worked with Jenkins in Atlanta. After four years with the Hawks, both Jenkins and St. Andrews were a part of Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee for one year before Jenkins headed to Memphis.

St Andrews would work with Darvin Ham in Milwaukee before Jenkins brought St. Andrews in to be one of his top assistants in Memphis. After being let go in Memphis despite having success, the two now reunite.

Patrick St. Andrews was also announced as being apart of Jenkins new staff.



Here is Jenkins introducing him during training camp of the 2024-25 season saying St. Andrews would “over see the defense”. pic.twitter.com/T4SH8e2aGu — Bucks Breakdown (@Bucks_Breakdown) May 23, 2026

Lastly, Joe Boylan who has worked in the NBA since 2009, starting with the Maine Red Claws. He then worked his way through player development and scouting before becoming an assistant coach for multiple years, behind numerous great coaches, including Taylor Jenkins in his last year with Memphis.

The signings continue the start of a new beginning in Milwaukee, but they moves don't overshadow the burden on Milwaukee's whole off season, and that burden is the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If Giannis is convinced to stay by General Manager Jon Horst and the new coaching staff, then Jenkins and his staff will have a future Hall of Famer to work with, otherwise, it will be a complete reset in Milwaukee, with Taylor Jenkins, Darvin Ham, Patrick St. Andrews, and Joe Boylan leading the way.