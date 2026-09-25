The one thing we know for sure is that this season for the Milwaukee Bucks is going to look a lot different than the last 13 years because this summer they traded franchise mega star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks received a series of Heat players and a lot of draft capital. They picked two players in the 2026 NBA draft.

Today, we will look at the fit, role and outlook of each rookie for the upcoming season. Including a high draft pick flying under the radar nationally in 10th overall pick, Brayden Burries.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) goes to the basket against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Burries

6’4” | 215 lbs | Guard | Arizona | 10th

Role: The Bucks of a glute of experience in the back court. Returning success story in Ryan Rollins, Gary Trent Jr (will he play this season?) AJ Green, Tyler Herro, Kevin Porter Jr, Kasparas Jakucionis, Kam Jones and combo guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr who handles the rock a lot. Where does that leave Burries? I believe he is an outstanding talent but an organization rebuilding wanting to prove they can win without Giannis will lean heavy into their veteran players.

Fit: When Burries gets his opportunity, I think he will be an excellent fit with the other guards and bigs on this roster. The Bucks acquired a above the rim lob threat in Kel’el Ware and Burries could be the second-best lob passer on the team behind Jakucionis. He is a dynamic downhill player that can draw two and kick. The great thing about Brayden is his versatility. He can also play off the ball and spot up. Which he had to do in college on a loaded Wildcats team.

Outlook: Burries will likely start the season out of rotation because of the mountain of veterans in front of him. If the Bucks get off to a slow start, I expect the organization to make some trades and get the young man experience the rest of the season. When that happens, he will be productive and effective on both sides of the ball.

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) attempts to score while guarded by Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) during an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nate Ament

6’10” | 211 lbs | Wing | Tennessee | 13th

Role: Ament likely will spend most of the season in the G-League. He has a lot of potential, but Jon Horst track record of drafting has been abysmal. Burries fell into their lap in one of the deepest drafts of all time. Nate profiles as a jumbo wing shooter that didn’t shoot it very well in college. There are athletic limitations that limit his ability to get separation. He does have clean mechanics and a soft touch, so the shot itself is not the concern. His athletic profile in general is problematic. He needs to get a lot stronger.

Fit: There isn’t an immediate fit for me currently. He won’t hold up defensively and doesn’t have the ability to get separation off the bounce or as a movement shooter. He does have an uncanny knack for drawing contact and getting to the foul line. His fit is in the future if he can develop his game.

Outlook: This is a year of growth in development likely in the G-league. I look forward to seeing him take on the challenge and develop his body and grow his game.

Training camp this season is going to be a fight because of the depth. A lot of questions to have answered and a lot of fun for fans to experience something new. This is the time of eternal optimism.

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