Each and every day, we get closer to the Milwaukee Bucks seemingly self-imposed deadline to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the talent in this years NBA Draft and the ability to potentially have multiple selections, it makes sense. Although Milwaukee was recently reported to potentially wait until free agency, a report that circulated weeks ago has returned.

Milwaukee is acting as if they will have two first round lottery selections, with one specifically in mind.

“League sources say that Milwaukee has very much been carrying itself like a franchise in recent days that expects to have the No. 13 selection as well as its own No. 10 pick. The Bucks, of course, can only make a selection at No. 13 if they acquire that pick from Miami as part of an Antetokounmpo trade.” Jake Fischer

The Milwaukee Bucks have been operating as if they expect to have the No. 13 pick in the draft, per @JakeLFischer



The Miami Heat currently own the No. 13 pick.



“League sources say that Milwaukee has very much been carrying itself like a franchise in recent days that expects to… pic.twitter.com/xhWDrpuQJj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 18, 2026

Why Wait?

When it gets down to the end of a trade, teams use agents and insiders to help force the issue, to make "leverage" plays, to try and squeeze everything they can out of another team. Milwaukee is trading a future Hall of Famer, and knows that they need to get a haul for him, but should they play their cards wrong, his value will slowly go down, especially as we get closer to next season.

The logic completely falls apart when considering a post-draft timeline for a Giannis trade. Postponing a deal creates two massive issues for Milwaukee. First, it contradicts reports that the front office is hunting for multiple first-rounders to pair with their No. 10 pick and fast-track a rebuild.

Why pass on immediate assets in a highly-coveted draft class? Second, it actively devalues the market. Primary suitors like Boston and Miami possess draft capital that can be weaponized right now; once those draft slots turn into guaranteed rookies, the overall value and flexibility of their trade packages plummet.

While Milwaukee has had trouble selecting players in the past, Giannis was a 15th overall pick, having multiple high picks with this years draft class, makes too much sense, especially as the Giannis era comes to an end.

Fischer's Report Lines up With Previous

While Fischer's report is extremely specific, as it is interesting that Milwaukee would act as if they will have the 13th overall pick, this aligns with what we have heard since the beginning of this. Milwaukee's timeline of draft night, wanting multiple selections in this years draft.

“If Miami's offer is the only actionable offer on the table for Milwaukee between now and next Tuesday's hoopla in Brooklyn, then the Bucks will ultimately have to decide how binding that Jimmy Haslam-issued deadline was and whether a Heat package they have clearly had some trepidation about since the trade deadline in February is something they should seize upon now.” Jake Fischer

Fischer explicitly saying the 13th pick; that in my eyes makes it appear we are waiting on other teams to get in on the deal, potentially rerouting a player like Tyler Herro to help sweeten the deal for Jon Horst and the Bucks.

So the end appears near, at least according to Fischer, and conflicting reports will continue to come out, but that's the latest on Giannis, and it certainly won't be the last report.