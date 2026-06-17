The self-imposed deadline to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo is only six days away. The Milwaukee Bucks are in the process of making one of the most important decisions in franchise history, and the clock is ticking.

A new report from NBA insider Chris Haynes came out today, offering a very interesting update on the ongoing Giannis trade rumors. He stated that a deal may not happen before the draft, as many expected.

Chris Haynes on Giannis:



“From what I’m hearing this could drag on into free agency. This could drag on until July…. Boston seems a little bit from what I’m hearing and gauging, Boston doesn’t seem a promising destination…. I do still believe he will be moved this offseason… pic.twitter.com/8HXIJisTGw — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 17, 2026

"From what I'm hearing, this could drag on into free agency. This could drag on until July. Boston seems a little bit, from what I'm hearing and gauging, Boston doesn't seem a promising destination. I do still believe he will be moved this offseason but I'm not as certain as I was before that it'd be done before the draft."

Haynes Still Expects Giannis To Be Traded

One of the biggest takeaways from Haynes is that he still believes that Antetokounmpo will be traded this offseason. It’s not if it’s when, and the surprising factor is that it could happen after the NBA Draft. Haynes said he is no longer convinced that Milwaukee has to make a deal before the Draft, which would be a pretty big shift from all of the previous reports indicating the Bucks wanted to move Giannis before draft night.

Another key takeaway was around the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have emerged as one of the favorites to acquire Giannis, and Haynes said that the Celtics are not prioritizing a trade with the Bucks at this moment. That doesn’t mean they aren't interested; it just means they are not as aggressive as other teams like the Miami Heat.

Why Waiting Doesn't Make Sense For Milwaukee

The thing that makes the least sense is that the Bucks would be willing to hold onto Giannis and make a deal after the NBA Draft. This could create several problems for the Milwaukee Bucks. Many reports have said that the Bucks are interested in acquiring two or three first-round picks in this year's draft. Milwaukee already owns the No. 10 overall selection and reportedly wants additional lottery picks to accelerate a rebuild.

If this is truly their goal, then why would they wait until after the draft and miss out on extra picks in a stacked draft class? The second issue is that teams that are pursuing Giannis, like the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, possess draft picks in this year's draft that could be included in trade discussions. Both teams will lose the ability to trade that pick, reducing the overall value of their potential trade offers.

Draft picks are critical in this situation. The Bucks are a small-market team, and they are not a major destination for free agents, so building a roster via the draft is key. The Bucks have struggled in recent draft history and have not developed their first-round picks over the last 9 seasons. They need more at-bats in order to get one pick right this summer.

The Draft Could Force Milwaukee's Hand

If the Bucks truly want multiple first-round picks in this year's draft, then they will ultimately strike a deal before draft night. If they wait until July, that could likely reduce the number of teams interested in the Giannis sweepstakes. This could weaken the Bucks' negotiating position.

This report by Chris Haynes is surprising, and anything he says regarding Giannis should be taken seriously. Few reporters are more plugged into Giannis than Haynes, and his commentary should not be ignored. With that said, I would still take what he said with a grain of salt. It’s in the best interest of the Bucks to trade Giannis before the draft to get the best possible package.