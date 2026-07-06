It's July 6 meaning that it's the day where NBA trades and signings can be made official.

The move that had everyone waiting on the edge of their seat for months was the Milwaukee Bucks trading their franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat. The Heat officially announced the additions on their own social media channels.

The last few seasons for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks definitely left a bad taste in everyone's mouth, which resulted in Milwaukee starting over and moving on from the 10-time All-Star.

While things may not have been seen from eye to eye, Antetokounmpo's time with the Bucks will not be forgotten.

He spent 13 seasons in Milwaukee where came in as a scrawny unknown kid from Greece and trasnformed himself to a dominat force breaking record and racking up accolades with the Bucks.

In 2021 he did the unthinkable, and brought a championship to the city of Milwaukee for the first time in 50 years. The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games, and in that Game 6 we saw one of the greatest closeout games ever with Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points to get over the hump.

Mar 9, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) calls a play in the third quarter during the game against the New York Knicks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The city was shaking and it's a moment that's going to etched into Milwaukee history. However, things don't last forever and neither did his time with the Bucks.

With the trade becoming official, it's finally time to say goodbye and leave a message. Antetokounmpo gave his heart felt message to the fans and the city of Milwaukee saying "The city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart."

Now it's the Bucks owners in, Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam and Jaime Dinan who had a long message for their player.

Statements from the Milwaukee Bucks on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat:



Bucks owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan:

“From delivering a championship to transforming our franchise, Giannis' impact on the Milwaukee Bucks is lasting and… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2026

“From delivering a championship to transforming our franchise, Giannis' impact on the Milwaukee Bucks is lasting and profound. We are incredibly grateful for what has been a remarkable and historic journey together."

"For 13 seasons, Giannis gave everything to this organization and inspired our city with his relentless drive, humility and heart. He grew into one of the greatest players in the world while becoming an integral part of the Milwaukee community. More importantly, Giannis represented this organization with authenticity, character and a deep commitment to the people of Milwaukee."

"Though this chapter has come to an end, Giannis' legacy in Milwaukee is secure. It will always be felt here -- in the rafters, throughout our community and in the countless people he inspired. Forever a Buck.”



General Manager Jon Horst also shared a message to Antetokounmpo and the impact he had on Milwaukee and his own personal life.

"Since we drafted him in 2013, Giannis has transformed the Milwaukee Bucks in every way -- on the court, in our locker room and throughout the community. Over 13 seasons, he became an extraordinary leader, teammate and representative of this city, and one of the defining players of his generation. The standard he set will continue here."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, made for what is best for the future of the Bucks and for Giannis. On a personal level, Giannis and I have shared this entire journey together, and he has been an exceptional partner, friend and inspiration. All of us at the Bucks have been impacted by his presence and influence and are deeply grateful for everything he and his family have given. We wish them continued success and are excited to see them soon."

Oct 22, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates a made basket with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also added some nice words to Portis who played a crucial role for the Bucks during that championship season.

"This transition also means saying goodbye to another player who played an important role in one of the most successful eras in Bucks history. From the moment Bobby arrived, he embraced what it means to be a Buck and quickly became a fan favorite through his passion, competitiveness and unwavering commitment to winning. Bobby played a vital role in helping our franchise capture the 2021 NBA Championship, and his performance throughout that historic playoff run will forever be part of Bucks history."

"Beyond his impact on the court, Bobby forged genuine connections throughout Milwaukee, invested his time and resources in the community and made the city his home. The relationship he built with our fans was special, and the chants of 'Bob-by! Bob-by!' that echoed throughout Fiserv Forum became a defining part of his legacy."

"We thank Bobby for everything he has meant to this organization and wish him continued success and happiness.”