The clock on the relationship between the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually ran out and the two parted ways this offseason. Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat and the Bucks will have to move forward without the man who was once the center point of their franchise for over a decade.

It was hard for Milwaukee to let go of him after he did so much for the city, but the team will head into next season with a young and new roster that has some intriguing pieces.

However, despite the reset and building for the future, there hasn't been a lot of positivity when it comes to the Bucks. Of course, losing a player that will end up in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is impossible to replace, but many people believe that his departure is just the beginning of Milwaukee's downfall.

ESPN released an article on Thursday by Ben Golliver about what they have learned about all 30 NBA teams this offseason, and the Bucks section wasn't the most encouraging.

When answering the question about what they've learned, Golliver stated, "The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was only the beginning of Milwaukee's pain."

In his explanation he made sure to express his sympathy towards Bucks fans as not only did the superstar get traded, but also to a team that they've had history with over the years.

The analysis regarding Milwaukee's offseason was centered around the team's contract situation. On the bright side, the Bucks were able to attach Bobby Portis' three-year, $44 million to the Heat trade, but have not found anyone to take on Myles Turner's four-year, $107 million contract that he signed a season ago.

He also categorized Milwaukee's decision to bring back Gary Trent Jr. on four-year, $64 million contract as "The really bad news" after one of the worst seasons of his career that the NBA is currently investigating.

In addition to the contract fiasco, there was also the physical altercation between new Bucks' player Tyler Herro and Miami center Bam Adebayo that took place during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Speaking of summer League, Golliver also wasn't that impressed by rookie Nate Ament, as he said "he looked very young and raw in summer league." But he did see Milwaukee's other rookie, Brayden Burries as a source of hope, as he finished on the All-Summer League First Team after he averaged 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

All-Summer League First Team.



Just the beginning for Brayden Burries. pic.twitter.com/bL63OUaJzc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2026

Even by replacing former head coach Doc Rivers who went 97-103 in his three seasons with the Bucks with Taylor Jenkins from the Memphis Grizzlies, he capped off his analysis by saying, "Milwaukee appears headed for a very long and difficult turnaround."

While the Bucks finally moved on from Antetokounmpo and got multiple pieces that can play now and future draft picks, the early consensus for this team around the NBA is that the future is not the brightest.

Between some early power rankings that has Milwaukee at the bottom, and Golliver saying that it's just the beginning of more pain to come, the expectation for the Bucks first season without Antetokounmpo since 2012 is extremely low.

There will be growing pains for a new team with a new coach, but looking at players like Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, Burries and Ament, Milwaukee also has a young core that could develop over the next few seasons.