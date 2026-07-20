The Biggest Remaining Question Facing the Milwaukee Bucks

When the trade between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat became official on July 6, it stamped a new era for the franchise as it would move forward without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat gave up players such as Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakučionis, as well as the No.13 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who ended up being Nate Ament from Tennessee, and additional draft picks for the future.

Milwaukee also selected Brayden Burries with the No. 10 pick to cap off its offseason overhaul, and entered free agency looking to still improve the roster.

Outside of resigning guard Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year, $64 million deal which is under investigation by the NBA, the Bucks have remained calm during free agency but are still look to acquire new pieces such as Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga.

While questions about whether they should go after Watson or Kuminga have arose, there's another important question for the Bucks heading into next season.

With the trade, the NBA Draft and free agency, Milwaukee now has an abundance of players on its roster, especially at the guard position.

It sounds like a broken record at this point, but after the Bucks decided to trade for Caris LeVert and resign Trent, there's an overflow of guards with not enough playing time to spare.

Now it leaves Milwaukee with a question: What do you do with all of the guards?

Currently excluding Trent, the Bucks would have seven guards on the roster. Players like LeVert and AJ Green can also play the small forward position, but can both be considered guards in the NBA.

Milwaukee's current roster is nowhere set in stone, but for the most the part, players like Ryan Rollins, Herro, Burries and Jakučionis will be the main focal point at the guard spot.

That leaves LeVert, Green, and Kevin Porter Jr whose roles are up in the air, and I think for the sake depth, the Bucks should move on from at least two players.

As a rebuilding team, developing players should be a high priority, and younger guys like Burries and Jakučionis should see playing time at a high volume. Getting those two experience as quick as possible behind two starters will help their development in the long run.

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Could there be more moves?

To free up minutes, players like LeVert, Green and Porter should be open on the trade market. They're impactful role players who can shoot, and provide a spark off the bench.

Green is coming off the best season of his career where he averaged 10.4 points per game, on 41.9% shooting from the 3-point line. Porter only appeared in 38 games for the Bucks, but started in 36 of them where he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 46.5% from the field.

LeVert only averaged 7.4 points per game with the Detroit Pistons this past season, but is player who can still score the ball and impact the game off the bench.

Based off age and recent production, Green and Porter will have more value in the trade market and will have interest from competitive teams that want to boost their bench.

Milwaukee has been involved in trade rumors this offseason after the Antetokounmpo trade, and to get player like Watson or Kuminga, Green and Porter could be involved.

Whether it's Green, Porter or LeVert, the Bucks have to consider moving on from one or two of them to find a solution for the crowded guard room.