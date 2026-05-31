A new team may have entered the chat for the Giannis sweepstakes, and it might be the team that the rest of the NBA should fear the most.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a heart breaking loss in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The defending NBA champs lost to the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling series. The question now becomes whether Oklahoma City is satisfied with its core or will want to make some changes and pair Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a superstar?

The Thunder Have The Best Trade Package

May 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) is introduced during game seven of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder are in a unique situation, and unlike most teams in the league, they have so many assets that a trade for Giannis wouldn't destroy their depth or future. The Thunder have a ridiculous seven tradable first-round picks and young stars, and Oklahoma City may have the best offer they could receive this summer.

A potential package could include Jaylen Williams or Chet Holmgren, four first-round picks, and additional young talent. Maybe Cason Wallace, for instance, after he developed further in his second season and made several key plays in the Western Conference Finals.

This could be the exact type of package a rebuilding Bucks organization would want and need, as they try to remain competitive -- especially without control of some first round picks going forward (two are slated to be used by Portland) and the lottery odds flattening, which makes it tougher to tank.

Would Oklahoma City Actually Break Up This Core?

The Oklahoma City Thunder were just one game away from returning to the NBA Finals. The defending champs have built great chemistry, depth, and a young defense that has made them contenders so quickly after their rebuild. Breaking up this roster for Giannis would completely change the team's identity.

Chet Holmgren’s rim protection and floor spacing fit perfectly next to Shai, while Williams has developed into one of the best two-way wings in the NBA. The Thunder have meticulously and patiently spent years building this roster, and breaking up this team prematurely could be disastrous. But it's very rare that a player of Giannis’ caliber is available for a trade.

Giannis Could Create A Dynasty In Oklahoma City

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Giannis could be a scary duo. Could you imagine a core featuring Giannis and Shai, surrounded by elite shooters and defenders?

They would be championship favorites overnight. Shai is one of the best isolation scorers in the NBA. He thrives at slowing the game down and attacking mismatches. He can get to the paint whenever he wants, and we all know he can get to the free-throw line. Giannis, meanwhile, remains one of the most dominant players in the NBA. When healthy, he is an unstoppable force and can get downhill at will. Putting those two together would create constant pressure on opposing defenses.

The NBA May Be Watching Oklahoma City Closely

NBA Championship windows tend to close pretty quickly, and after falling short to the Spurs, adding a player like Giannis would make perfect sense to contend with Wemby. Few have defended the San Antonio "Alien" well, but he's among the few who has has any success. Of course, Giannis has some say in all this -- would he extend his contract out West, in a place that, despite its historical success, hasn't been a sought-after destination by superstars. That could get in the way of a deal, even if the Thunder were willing to offer a lot. But it's another team to add to the mix, even as leverage, as Milwaukee tries to extract the most from other teams in return.