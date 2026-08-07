The Three Matchups Milwaukee Fans Should Look Forward to Most

The NBA schedule release should be released in the coming days, and while the Milwaukee Bucks are beginning a new chapter, the schedule release isn't as looked forward to with Championship aspirations, but storylines and matchups that show where they stand in the NBA.

And for the fans, it's going to be able to see the future of not only the Milwaukee Bucks, but the National Basketball Association.

So, before we know the dates, what are three opponents Bucks' fans should look forward too?

Giannis gets emotional watching Bucks fans thank him after he was traded:



“Don’t cry because it’s over, laugh and smile because it happened. I’m so grateful and happy for the 13 years I was with the Milwaukee Bucks.” 🙌🙏



(h/t @SMHighlights1) pic.twitter.com/bDHTMAKoMU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 28, 2026

1. Miami Heat

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup writes itself. The Milwaukee Bucks traded their franchise icon to the Miami Heat in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, and many others. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into a scuffle in Vegas, Giannis (and Herro) get to return to their homes, and Bobby Portis and others get their opportunity too. These matchups will be looked forward to by both fanbases, and the NBA, and it may give us the first glimpse of who "won" this trade.

2. Memphis Grizzlies

Mar 19, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins talks to guard John Konchar (46), left, and guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easiest storyline here is Taylor Jenkins coaching against his old team. Beyond that, it is two rebuilding teams, and there will be a lot of young talent on the floor. The Grizzlies led by Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, and Cam Boozer, while the Bucks have the Miami Heat assets, Brayden Burries, and Nate Ament. This matchup will be a good test for where the Bucks stand amongst the rebuilding teams, the contest will be a home and away, as every matchup with a Western Conference team will be.

3. San Antonio Spurs

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) rebounds over New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) an d Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is for the fans. Getting to see the defending Western Conference Champions and Victor Wembanyama, it doesn't get much better than that. But beyond that, Kel'el Ware gets to showcase his skills in front of the type of player those guys look up to. Kel'el Ware has had great success against Wemby in the past. Ware has a habit for playing up to his competition and when he is focused, and giving max effort, he really is a special talent. Young talent will be on high display in this game, and the Bucks young roster will be put to the test against one of the NBA's best teams.

Kel'el Ware today:



29 Points

12 Rebounds

2 Stocks

63 FG%



Potential is through the roof pic.twitter.com/Ot4wkeSI9a — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) October 9, 2025

While rebuilding seasons aren't always fun, there are still plenty of stories written into their season, some that write themselves, and some that will help give us a sense for where the Bucks' stand in the NBA.

These games are the three most intriguing matchups I would circle prior to the schedule release.