Three players that shined during the Milwaukee Bucks rough season

As forward Alex Antetokounmpo drains a three with one second left and Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowery heaves one last shot as time expires, the Milwaukee Bucks end the season by losing their final game by 20 points.

A sigh of relief can finally be let out as a the disaster of a season is offically over.

For the first time since 2016, the Bucks failed to reach the playoffs ending nine straight years of playing in the postseason after going 32-50 in the regular season.

A season that can only be described as gloomy and depressing, will leave Milwaukee with a lot questions that need to be answered as the offseason commences.

However, at the end of the dark and exhausting tunnel, there was a light that shined at the end that the Bucks can take into next season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the majority of the season with injuries, it allowed players to develop and flourish in larger roles.

Here are three players that took advantage of their playing time and shined this season.

Ryan Rollins

Last season, Rollins was able to contribute for the Bucks averaging 6.2 points while shooting 48.7% from the field and 40.8% from the 3-point line. A solid season for player who was trying to carve out a role in the rotation.

With the departure of guard Damian Lillard, Rollins was able to see an increase in minutes going from 14.6 minutes per game last year to 32.1 minutes this year.

He started in 67 of the 74 games he appeared in and as a result, his stats took a leap. Rollins was Milwaukee's third leading scorer averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.

To accompany those 17 points, he also averaged 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. His significant point increase made him a potential candidate to win the NBA Most Improved Player award but ultimately went to Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Atlanta Hawks.

Rollins already possessed the skills of a good defender which allowed him to get on the court last year, but showing that he has the ability to score consistently and efficiently gives the Bucks a solid starter who can play on both ends of the court at only 23 years old.

Ousmane Dieng

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Dieng was acquired near the trade deadline this season from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade that sent guard Cole Anthony and wing Amir Coffey from Milwaukee to the Phoenix Suns.

He was originally drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2023, but was traded three times in 24 hours where he would finally land with the Bucks. Dieng appeared in 30 games for Milwaukee this season including starting in 20 of them.

In those 30 games, he averaged 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists, while also scoring a career-high 36 points against the Houston Rockets.

The Bucks may have found a potential diamond in the rough from the former 11th overall pick four year ago, as he finally got a chance to earn playing time after being buried in the rotation for a extremely deep Thunder team.

Dieng is a big wing standing at 6-foot-9 making him a versatile defender on the defensive end. And while his percentage from the 3-point line wasn't anything extraordinary only shooting 33.1% from beyond the arch, he wasn't afraid to take them showing that he as the ability to space the floor.

Even in March, where he appeared in 15 games, Dieng shot 36.8% from the 3-point line on 4.5 attempts per game. He has good ball handling skills being able score off the dribble, while having the capability to score inside and out.

He's another young, two-way player that the Bucks can develop and use in the rotation.

AJ Green

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Sometimes a team's most effective players are the ones who are available, and for the case of Milwaukee, it was Green.

Green appeared in 78 of the 82 games this season for Bucks and made the most of his opportunities. In his fourth season with Milwaukee, the sharpshooter from Northern Iowa averaged 10.4 points per game on 41.9% shooting from the 3-point line.

Attempting an average of 7.1 3-pointers per game, Green has proven that he's one of the best shooters in the NBA, as he set he Bucks franchise record for 3-pointers made in a single season at 232 made 3-pointers this season breaking Ray Allen's record in 2002.

He has the range, quick release and the ability to knock down heavily contested shots on the move or off the dribble. With his skill set, it makes him a player that not many teams can say they have on their roster.

The 26-year old has showed that not only is he a dangerous piece on the court, but also someone who can relied on to be healthy play majority of the season.