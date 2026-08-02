The Most Underrated Move the Milwaukee Bucks Made This Summer

It's important to make the most out of a bad situation.

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memories after going 32-50 this year, and had a losing season for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo missed majority of the season and only appeared in 36 games. This would be Antetokounmpo's final season with the Bucks and he would be traded along with Bobby Portis to be traded to the Miami Heat.

But before he departed from Milwaukee, the Bucks tried to navigate the time without him by finding other players who could step up and help the team while he was gone.

Point guard Ryan Rollins took a major leap this year and a breakout season for Milwaukee, but there was another player who was brought back to multi-year deal after the season he had with the Bucks.

While all eyes are on the haul they received from the Heat in the Antetokounmpo trade, the decision to bring forward Ousmane Dieng might be the most underrated move for the Bucks this summer.

Feb 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) hugs former teammate Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) at the end of their game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dieng was re-signed on a three-year, $17.5 million deal to return to Milwaukee after he made a strong impact for the Bucks in only 30 games.

He began his career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder after he was drafted No. 11 overall by the New York Knicks in 2022, but was traded to Oklahoma City on draft night.

Dieng spent four seasons with the Thunder where he only averaged 12 minutes per game in 136 appearances. He didn't see the court often and when it came to the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the Thunder decided to move on from the frenchman and trade him to the Charlotte Hornets.

The trades didn't stop for Dieng as he was traded two more times on the same day and would eventually land in his new home in Milwaukee. It was a fresh start for the for 22-year old as he was buried in the stacked Oklahoma City rotation and only appeared in 27 games for the Thunder.

He made the most of his new start with the Bucks and only took him just a couple of days to learn the offensive playbook.

In his second game with Milwaukee, he made his presence known as he finished the game against the Orlando Magic with 17 points and shot 6-for-10 (60%) from the field and 5-for-8 (62.5%) from the 3-point line.

He only followed up that performance with 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocks, on 7-for-12 (58.3%) shooting from the field and 3-for-6 (50%) from the 3-point line against his former team.

It looked like the Bucks may have found a gem after acquiring Dieng, and they would allow him to carve out a role on a disjointed Milwaukee team. He would average 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and started in 20 of his 30 games for the Bucks.

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report ranked the five NBA teams that are quietly winning the offseason and listed Milwaukee as the No.3 team on his list. In his explanation, he mentions the choice to bring back Dieng as a positive in his reasoning.

"On top of maximizing their Giannis return, the Bucks also grabbed Summer League standout Brayden Burries at No. 10 in the draft and inked still-intriguing forward Ousmane Dieng to a three-year deal that'll top out at a $6.3 million team option in 2028-29, Hughes said."

Bleacher Report ranked the top 5 teams quietly winning the offseason, and the Milwaukee Bucks hit No. 3 🦌



“The Bucks also grabbed Summer League standout Brayden Burries at No. 10… And inked still-intriguing forward Ousmane Dieng to a three-year deal.” — @GrantHughesNC… pic.twitter.com/v56CAkKPpB — SleeperBucks (@SleeperBucksNBA) August 2, 2026

One of his best performances for Milwaukee came against the Houston Rockets in April, when he finished the game with a career-high 36 points to go along with seven rebounds and 10 assists. The decision to bring him not only gives the Bucks depth at forward spot, but also someone who can provide an additional scoring option.

Some younger options up front

Milwaukee was impressed by the productive season from Dieng and decided to bring him back on a three-year deal. He's only 22 years old and showed off the ability to score at all three levels with a 6-foot-9 frame.

Milwaukee also added to its forward depth by drafting Nate Ament with the No. 13 pick, and he will be able to transition, develop and play his role, while Dieng continues to build off a solid season from a year ago.

It also allows the Bucks to explore the trade market regarding their other forward, Kyle Kuzma who has been at the center of trade rumors this offseason. If Milwaukee decide to move on from Kuzma, then Dieng would be a more than capable replacement going forward.

After seeing what he was able to do in only 30 games in a dysfunctional situation, it's only right to believe that with a new team and a new coach that he'll hopefully take another step in the right direction.